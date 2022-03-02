Protestors rally to support veteran, pastor

Joshua Rohrer holds a sign as he and others attend the Rally for Justice and Compassion in front of Gastonia City Hall Tuesday evening, March 1, 2022.

Joshua Rohrer went to jail alone in October, separated from his service dog, Sunshine Rae, who was killed by a car while he was incarcerated.

On Tuesday evening, Rohrer was alone no longer. Instead, he was surrounded by supporters rallied by members of the Libertarian Party, a group of more than 20 that gathered outside Gastonia City Hall to demand that the body camera footage of Rohrer's arrest be released to the public.

"It means a lot to me to have everybody out here. I'm just overwhelmed with all the support and all the love, and everybody coming together to … get the city of Gastonia to answer for their actions and lack thereof," he said.

Rohrer was arrested Oct. 13 and accused of resisting arrest and begging for money near the Gastonia Target store, allegations Rohrer has denied.

Rohrer alleges in turn that Gastonia police were rough with him and used a taser on his service dog, Sunshine Rae.

Gastonia Police reported they were conducting an internal investigation into Rohrer's arrest, but it was not immediately known if that investigation has been completed or if it resulted in any disciplinary action involving the two officers involved. The Gazette has previously requested the findings of that investigation once completed.

Rohrer has an April 21 court date in Gaston County District Court on the misdemeanor criminal charges he faces. The case was postponed from a hearing in December.

Sunshine's death after he got loose in Cleveland County while Rohrer was in jail sparked public outcry, but Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell denied a media request to release the dash and body cam footage.

Mike Ross, treasurer of the Gaston County Libertarian Party, heard Rohrer's story and called Joe Garcia, chair of the North Carolina Libertarian Party.

Garcia, a retired New York City police detective who worked in law enforcement for more than 20 years, spoke in support of Rohrer, saying that the body camera footage should be released.

Dee Watson holds a sign referring to Joshua Rohrer’s former service dog “Sunshine” during the Rally for Justice and Compassion in front of Gastonia City Hall Tuesday evening, March 1, 2022.

"As law enforcement officers, anybody who puts on a gun, a shield and that uniform, they have great responsibility, … and it's very important that our officers are held accountable. Why in this particular case, for a misdemeanor arrest for panhandling, that they have not released the body camera footage, to me, it just seems like they're trying to hide something," he said at the rally.

Garcia said in an interview that he finds the state law mandating that only a judge can approve the release of body camera footage "absolutely ridiculous," and he said again that he found the Gastonia Police Department's opposition to releasing the footage suspicious.

"The fact that there was potential that there was some sort of police abuse, not only with Josh being roughed up, but the fact that they tased his service dog, that they might be covering up the fact that his service dog Sunshine didn't do what they say Sunshine did, it stinks of some coverup, corruption, whatever you want to call it. If what they're saying is true, then why not release the body camera footage?"

Spike Cohen, who was the 2020 vice presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party, also spoke at the rally, driving from his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the event.

"Hearing a heartbreaking story of a veteran, someone who served his country, … who is now in a bad place and now is homeless, and instead of the people who are supposed to be protecting us protecting him, they victimized him, and they took something incredibly important from him," he said. "They took his service dog from him. It's clear that something wrong was done because they're refusing to release the footage from the arrest. That to me was a perfect example of the kind of injustice that so many people are facing," he said.

While many of the people at the rally held signs in support of Rohrer, some also were present in support of Pastor Moses Colbert, whose homeless shelter, Faith, Hope and Love Enrichment Center, was forced to close by the city, which issued fire and safety code violations.

Colbert has been serving the homeless community for 19 years, but he opened the shelter in September 2019 to help those in need.

Speaking to the crowd during the rally, Colbert said that he was there to "sound this bullhorn, that hopefully somebody will hear it and help us to help the needy, help us to help the underserved community, help us to help those that are homeless."

He said some are living in hotels, "but they're living in hell because they're not able to eat, they don't have the proper food, they can't get back and forth from different doctor's appointments and things of that nature. … I believe that we can do better."

Cohen said that the solution is simple: "Just let the pastor and the other churches that want to help with it, let them feed the community, let them house the community, let them help people instead of being a roadblock to the most in need among us getting the help that they need."

Rohrer said that he now lives in Cleveland County, and although he still struggles psychologically, he has a roof over his head.

"Thanks to the support of everybody, I've been able to get a camper, so I'm living in a camper now, I'm off the street," he said.

After the rally, some went inside the Gastonia City Council meeting, where they spoke to the council, at times through tears, asking that the council also demand the release of the footage of Rohrer's arrest. While the council does not have the power to release the footage, protestors were hoping that the council would at least support its release.

A young woman with dark hair, who was accompanied by a curly-haired service dog, raised her voice while speaking to Chief Travis Brittain and the City Council at its meeting Tuesday.

"It's a part of accountability to release the footage," she said. "You have the power to release it but you haven't even done it yet."

Mike Ross uses a megaphone to speak to the crowd during the Rally for Justice and Compassion in front of Gastonia City Hall Tuesday evening, March 1, 2022.

