Protestors Shout Down Ted Cruz on The View
Audience members of The View erupted into protest during Ted Cruz\'s interview on Monday
Audience members of The View erupted into protest during Ted Cruz\'s interview on Monday
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz’s appearance on Monday’s episode of “The View” was interrupted multiple time by protesters in the audience. While Cruz was speaking about inflation on the ABC daytime show, a group of women began repeatedly shouting what sounded like “Cover climate now!” Co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded by saying, ““Ladies, excuse us. Let us […]
Dozens of members of Congress have flouted transparency rules around stock market trades, and some of them are in tight elections this November.
The company is charged with 14 counts related to allegations it provided untaxed high-end perks to executives.
Early voting starts Monday, and voters have choices — on candidates and how to cast a ballot.
BBC News has made two U.S based executive hires. Jen Brown is joining the company as senior vice president of programming and content Strategy at BBC Studios Global Digital News & Streaming, while Saeed Ahmed will serve as head of digital journalism in the U.S. Based in New York, Brown will be responsible for defining […]
Public instances of anti-semitism around Los Angeles have prompted UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer to issue a company-wide memo addressing the matter. In a note sent to staff on Oct. 23 under the subject line “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” Zimmer, whose agency represents such music clients as Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers and […]
(Bloomberg) -- Iowa tapped Barack Obama for two terms as president but has leaned rightward since backing Donald Trump twice, reaching a point now where the outcome of next month’s election could end its status as a swing state.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutStocks Cl
Yeshiva University will allow a new LGBTQ organization to operate on its campus as the legal fight over a predecessor group, YU Pride Alliance, drags on.
A falling share price and rising dividend set it up to generate lots of passive income in the coming years.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — More than 1.2 million Florida voters have already cast their midterm election ballots, before the candidates for governor face off in their only debate. It reflects a continuing desire by many to vote from the comfort of their homes, rather than lining up at an early voting center or Election Day polling place. Democrats, as of Sunday, were ahead of Republicans. But ...
Chicago has become an easy buzzword when it comes to crime – it's convenient reductionism for the parrots who choose to ignore facts and statistics.
A recent column mischaracterized Donald Trump and Hershel walker, a McClatchy reader writes in The Sun News’ Letters to the Editor. Disable veterans, ballot questions and abortion are also addressed. | Opinion
Former President Trump doubled down on threats to sue the Pulitzer Prize board on Saturday over its awards for reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election. “Within the next two weeks, we’re suing the Pulitzer organization to have those prizes taken back,” Trump said at a rally in Robstown, Texas, where he was stumping…
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Jury selection began on Monday in the tax fraud trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, with the Trump Organization ready to accuse its longtime chief financial officer of lying in a case in which the business is accused of awarding "off the books" benefits to some senior executives. The criminal trial in a New York state court is one of a mounting number of legal woes for Trump as he considers another run for the presidency in 2024. The Manhattan district attorney's office last year charged Trump's namesake real estate company and Allen Weisselberg, its then-chief financial officer.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden challenged voters to pick another Democrat if they have concerns about his age, while declaring himself healthy enough for a second term.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutStocks Climb as Investors Turn to Defensive Buys: Markets WrapIf
Matthew Perry and Chris Farley costarred in "Almost Heroes," which was released after Farley died from a heroin overdose in 1997.
Pink took to IG to post a 'thirst trap' pic, which shows her in a bikini showing off some sculpted legs, butt, and abs. Pink works out with a celebrity trainer.
"When you listen to him on the range of issues from foreign policy to the virus to racial injustice, it's clear he did not know what to do," Woodward wrote in the Washington Post.
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”
The Lions held a 6-3 lead over the Cowboys at halftime of Sunday’s game, but their inability to hold onto the ball helped it go up in smoke in the second half. Quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception to open the third quarter and the Cowboys turned it into a touchdown that gave them a [more]