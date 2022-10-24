Protestors Shout Down Ted Cruz on The View

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Jury selection began on Monday in the tax fraud trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump's company, with the Trump Organization ready to accuse its longtime chief financial officer of lying in a case in which the business is accused of awarding "off the books" benefits to some senior executives. The criminal trial in a New York state court is one of a mounting number of legal woes for Trump as he considers another run for the presidency in 2024. The Manhattan district attorney's office last year charged Trump's namesake real estate company and Allen Weisselberg, its then-chief financial officer.