Protestors Urge Governor Gavin Newsom to Sign a Trucking Bill
Marchers took to the streets to urge Governor Gavin Newsom to sign an Autonomous Vehicle Bill, AB 316.
In a blow to the autonomous trucking industry, the California Senate passed a bill Monday that requires a trained human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving, heavy-duty vehicle operates on public roads in the state. AB 316, which passed the Senate floor with 36 votes in favor and two against, still needs to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom before it becomes law. Newsom has a reputation for being friendly to the tech industry, and is expected to veto AB 316.
California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order instructing agencies in the state to study potential risks and use cases for the technology.
WhatsApp is bolstering its shopping experience for both merchants and users through a new feature called Flows, which will let users complete tasks such as picking a seat on a flight or booking an appointment without leaving the app. WhatsApp said these tools will be available to businesses in the coming months. A support page for Flows indicates use cases like booking appointments, product customization, logging into their accounts, filling out forms, and signing up for events.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating the personal benefits that Tesla may have provided its CEO Elon Musk since 2017 as part of a criminal probe that is also looking into the use of company funds to build a proposed glass house. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has also requested information about transactions between Tesla and other entities connected to Musk, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal that cites people familiar with the matter.
Volvo's last diesel car will roll off the line "by early 2024," the company said on Tuesday. As far back as 2017, the Geely-owned automaker indicated it would wrap up production of diesel cars by around now. A few years later, Volvo came out with a more ambitious goal, pledging to exclusively sell electric vehicles by 2030.
Volvo cites two main reasons for ditching diesel: electric powertrains are simply better, and climate change must be addressed by reducing emissions.
Controversial UK legislation that brings in a new regime of content moderation rules for online platforms and services -- establishing the comms watchdog Ofcom as the main Internet regulator -- has been passed by parliament today, paving the way for Royal Assent and the Online Safety Bill becoming law in the coming days. Speaking during the bill's final stages in the House of Lords, Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay reiterated that the government's intention for the legislation is "to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online, particularly for children". The legislation empowers Ofcom to levy fines of up to 10% (or up to £18M whichever is higher) of annual turnover for violations of the regime.
California filed a lawsuit Friday against five of the world’s largest oil companies, alleging that they lied to the public about the damage their product is causing. The state wants the companies to pay into a fund that would support recovery from climate change-related extreme weather events like heavy storms and wildfires.
Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker Vinfast said on Monday it delivered 9,535 vehicles in the second quarter, recording a more than fivefold jump from the first quarter. It reported 11,315 deliveries for the first half of this year. Vinfast's blockbuster debut on Wall Street in August saw its shares more than triple in value, but the company's small amount of publicly available shares has made the stock prone to volatility.
The 2023 J.D. Power Insurance Intelligence Report shows more uninsured drivers. Auto premiums have got so high, more drivers choosing to go without.
Lyft has agreed to pay a $10 million fine over a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charge that the ride-hailing company failed to disclose a board director's role in the sale of $424 million worth of private shares before its initial public offering. The SEC said Monday that prior to Lyft's IPO in March 2019, a board director arranged for a shareholder to sell its shares to a special purpose vehicle set up by an investment adviser affiliated with the same director. The SEC said this director, who the agency did not name, then contacted an investor interested in purchasing the shares through the SPV.
Hey, friendly people, and welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that aggregates the top tech news over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Apple's iPhone and other related announcements, the MGM hack and Tesla's Cybertruck reemerging with an updated interior. Also on the agenda is payment processor Square facing an outage, California considering a ban on autonomous trucks and the tumultuous canning of supply chain startup Flexport's CEO, former Amazon consumer chief Dave Clark.
The United Auto Workers are striking plants that build the Ford Bronco and Ranger, Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon.
Trump continues to lead the Republican field, with hopes for a new standard-bearer failing to materialize, three new polls suggest.
