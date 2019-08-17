Protests against Walmart, BMW Championship, Obama high school jersey auction: 5 things to know this weekend

Gun protests planned against Walmart stores

A coalition of unions and organizations said they would stage rallies nationwide this weekend to pressure Walmart to use its influence to push gun reform. Guns Down America says that Color of Change, MoveOn, and the American Federation of Teachers are among the organizations joining it at Walmart stores across the U.S. to not only call on the retail giant to stop selling guns, but demand that it support gun buybacks and use its clout to push for a ban on military-style weapons. The move comes in the wake of recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, which accounted for 31 deaths.

Tiger Woods in danger of missing Tour Championship

The BMW Championship is the penultimate event on the PGA Tour schedule, but it has huge ramifications for the Tour Championship finale next weekend. The top 30 golfers in the FedEx Cup playoff standings after the BMW Championship qualify for the Tour Championship and $10 million prize. One major name in danger of missing out on the finale is Tiger Woods, who sits 10 shots off the lead heading into the weekend at the BMW Championship. After scorching Medinah Country Club for a course-record 63, Hideki Matsuyama leads the field at 12 under, leaving Woods at 2 under in a tie for 48th.

Portland braces for clash between far-right, anti-fascists

The message to far-right rallygoers in Portland? “We don’t want you,” says mayor Ted Wheeler. The city’s nearly 1,000 police officers will be on-duty Saturday in case of a confrontation between far-right activists and the militant left-wing group, Rose City Antifa. The far-right event, billed “End Domestic Terrorism,” is an attempt to have anti-fascists declared a domestic terrorist organization. In June, Portland police broke up clashes between law enforcers, antifa protesters and right-wing groups. Three people were charged with crimes ranging from assault on a police officer to harassment.

Investigation into deadly plane crash involving New Orleans reporter begins

The National Transportation Safety Board is expected to begin an investigation Saturday on a plane crash that killed two people near a New Orleans airport. Nancy Parker, 53, a five-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who worked for Fox 8 for over two decades, was killed along with the plane's pilot while covering a story at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. A Federal Aviation Administration statement said the stunt plane was a 1983 Pitts S-2B aircraft that crashed in an empty field about a half-mile south of the airport, which accommodates smaller aircraft, under unknown circumstances. That model aircraft is a biplane.

Last chance to bid for Barack Obama’s high school basketball jersey

Saturday is the last day you can get your hands on former President Barack Obama’s high school basketball jersey. Obama is known as a big hoops fan and played for his high school team in Hawaii. The jersey in question was worn by Obama in the 1978/79 season, bearing his school’s name, Punahou, and the number 23. It won’t be cheap: as of late afternoon Friday, the highest bid in the auction was $62,500.

Prefer to listen? Check out the 5 things podcast

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walmart protests, BMW Championship: 5 things to know this weekend