Protests break out in India over new military recruitment system

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a news conference as Indian Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar listen, in New Delhi
Jatindra Dash and Saurabh Sharma
·1 min read

By Jatindra Dash and Saurabh Sharma

LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) - Crowds in India set a train coach on fire and blocked railway tracks and roads in protests on Thursday against a new military recruitment system, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government this week announced an overhaul of recruitment for India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces, looking to bring down the average age of personnel and reduce pension expenditure.

Sanjay Singh, additional director general of police in the eastern state of Bihar, said protests broke out in about a dozen locations, with roads and railway tracks obstructed.

"The protesters set fire to a train bogie (coach) in one place," Singh told Reuters.

"They have ransacked one railway station."

The new system, called Agnipath or "path of fire" in Hindi, will bring in men and women between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 for a four-year tenure, with only a quarter retained for longer periods.

Previously, soldiers have been recruited by the army, navy and air force separately and typically enter service for up to 17 years for the lowest ranks.

The shorter tenure has caused concern among potential recruits.

"Where will we go after working for only four years?" one young man, surrounded by fellow protesters in Bihar's Jehanabad district, told Reuters partner ANI. "We will be homeless after four years of service. So we have jammed the roads."

Bihar and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh saw protests over the recruitment process for railway jobs in January this year, underlining India's persistent unemployment problem.

(Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Despite rising joblessness, Indians are protesting against Modi’s new military jobs scheme

    India’s unemployed youth are unhappy with the Narendra Modi government’s new military jobs scheme. Agnipath (fire path), announced by defence minister Rajnath Singh on June 14, is set to recruit 46,000 soldiers over the next 90 days. Angry crowds today blocked railway tracks, set tyres ablaze, and scuffled with the police in Jehanabad, Nawada, and Chapra, according to NDTV.

  • Ayahs' Home: Remembering the abandoned Indian nannies of London

    A London building that housed Indian nannies left to fend for themselves during the British Raj is being honoured.

  • Russia storms Sievierodonetsk and gathers forces on Bakhmut front General Staff report

    OLHA HLUSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 16 JUNE 2022, 07:12 Russian occupation forces are continuing with their attempts to capture Sievierodonetsk. In addition, Russia is gathering forces on the Bakhmut front.

  • Thousands protest 'bulldozer justice' against Indian Muslims

    Protests have been erupting in many Indian cities to condemn the demolition of homes and businesses belonging to Muslims, in what critics call a growing pattern of “bulldozer justice” aimed at punishing activists from the minority group. On Sunday, authorities in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh rode on a bulldozer to raze the home of Javed Ahmad, who they said was connected to Muslim religious protests that turned violent last Friday.

  • ‘Nobody Wants to See This War End’

    As Biden looks to make peace with the Saudis, critics fear the consequences for Yemen could be disastrous.

  • Ukrainian lawmakers on U.S. visit accuse Russians of sanctions dodge using Georgia

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Russian people and companies are using entities in Georgia to bypass Western sanctions, a group of Ukrainian lawmakers said on Wednesday, urging the United States to take action, but they did not provide further details or specific examples. The Georgian embassy in Washington said the accusations were "completely false". Lawmaker David Arakhamia, Ukraine's chief negotiator with Russia, said a Ukrainian delegation visiting Washington was expected to have meetings at the U.S. Congress, State Department and the Treasury over the issue and other topics.

  • Turkey Says Position on NATO Won’t Change in Blow to June Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey is maintaining its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO unless they address its security concerns, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, leaving little hope that enlargement of the bloc could get underway by a summit this month. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got I

  • From Great Resignation to Forced Resignation: Tech companies are shifting to layoffs after a huge ramp up in hiring

    Thousands of layoffs in the tech sector, compounded by hiring freezes and a slowdown in hiring, highlight the abrupt shift in fortunes over the past several months as a result of rampant inflation, fear of stagflation and recession, supply-chain interruptions, the war in Ukraine, an ailing stock market and other red-alert economic factors.

  • Pentagon official says 'act of aggression' by Beijing against Taiwan would draw global response like Russia has seen

    A US military planner warned Beijing that should it undertake some "act of aggression" against Taiwan, the likely global response would be closer to that taken against Russia after it invaded Ukraine than the arm's-length approach that followed the Chinese government's crackdown in Hong Kong. At a conference hosted by the Centre for a New American Security (CNAS), Colin Kahl, the Pentagon's undersecretary of defence for policy, said on Tuesday that "potential adversaries and aggressors everywher

  • Mexican government prodding its farmers to grow more food

    The corn has begun to sprout on the hillsides south of Mexico’s capital, though it’s unclear whether these shoots will have enough water to grow or whether the farmer will be able to afford the increasingly expensive fertilizer. What is known is that the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador wants Mexicans to produce more of their own food in order to move toward self-sufficiency in key products and to control prices for basic foodstuffs. The government wants to head off food insecurity in a country where 44% of the population lives in poverty and where 27.5 million tons of corn are produced, but more than 40 million tons are consumed, according to government data.

  • Agnipath: Violent protests in Bihar over Indian army's new hiring plan

    India has overhauled its army recruitment process, announcing shorter contracts of up to four years.

  • Russia's growing Ukraine occupation partisan resistance problem

    Vive la résistance!

  • Russia says West, unlike China, 'shoot themselves in the head' over Ukraine

    Russia said on Wednesday that the West had "shot itself in the head" by trying to limit energy imports from the oil and gas fields of Siberia due to the Ukraine conflict, in sharp contrast to China which has increased deliveries of energy. The war in Ukraine - and the West's attempt to isolate Russia as punishment for the invasion - have sent the price of grain, cooking oil, fertiliser and energy soaring while Europe has vowed to reduce its dependence on Russian oil and gas. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russia's strategic partnership with China had withstood attempts by the West to sow discord while the United States and its European allies had destroyed their relationship with Moscow.

  • China, Russia Give Differing Accounts of Xi-Putin Phone Call

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia and China gave alternative accounts of President Xi Jinping’s birthday call with Vladimir Putin, as both sides seek to manage perceptions of their relationship in the wake of Moscow’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAm

  • The Fed is hiking rates by 75 basis points—and predicting 3 years of rising unemployment

    The US Federal Reserve called an end to the job market recovery as it struggles to tame inflation. The central bank raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to 1.6%, the highest hike since 1994, and its officials are now predicting unemployment will rise for the next three years. “From the standpoint of our congressional mandate to promote maximum employment and price stability, the current picture is plain to see,” said Fed chair Jerome Powell.

  • Bank of England boss Bailey says 'be prepared to lose all your money' in crypto after lender Celsius freezes accounts

    "If you want to invest in these assets, OK. But be prepared to lose all your money," the governor of the UK's central bank told lawmakers.

  • Scholz, Macron, and Draghi arrive in Ukraine

    French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian PM Mario Draghi have arrived in Ukraine and are en route to Kyiv, head of Ukrainian Railways Oleksandr Kamyshin said in a Telegram post on June 16.

  • Biden Open to Using Cold-War Era Law to Ramp Up Gasoline Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is willing to use the same emergency wartime law it invoked to increase the production of baby formula and bolster solar manufacturing to boost the nation’s supply of gasoline. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are B

  • ‘Unacceptable’: Taiwan condemns Qatar for listing Taiwanese fans as Chinese at 2022 World Cup

    Taiwan’s foreign ministry criticized organizers of the World Cup in Qatar in response to Taiwanese fans being listed as Chinese in the identification system. On Tuesday, Taiwanese fans entering their nationalities for the Hayya identification card that would serve as their entry visa for the World Cup in Qatar found that there was no listing for Taiwan available in the drop-down menu. A senior Qatari official had stated that same day that Taiwanese fans were likely to be listed as being from China in the identification system, an issue that inevitably sparked outrage in Taiwan, which considers itself an independent nation from China.

  • North Korea battles outbreak of unidentified disease

    STORY: North Korea on Thursday announced a new infectious disease outbreak, even as the country battles to contain its first wave of COVID-19. Pyongyang has not identified the new infection. But South Korean officials and experts have said it could be cholera or typhoid spreading in the water supply. So far, no details on how many people have been infected. According to North Korean state media, Leader Kim Jong Un has sent medicine to help those suffering from the “acute enteric epidemic.” Enteric – meaning to do with the gastrointestinal system. The outbreak is spreading in a key agricultural region. And that raised concerns it could make an already dire food shortage even worse. South Korea said it was monitoring the situation. According to one official, Seoul has signaled its willingness to help out in the case of any disease outbreak including a proposal to send COVID-19 vaccines. But, so far, Pyongyang has remained unresponsive. North Korea does not identify COVID-19 cases as such, apparently due to a lack of testing kits. Instead, it gives a daily figure for the number of fever patients. That figure was more than 26,000 on Thursday, bringing the total number of such cases to more than four and a half million.