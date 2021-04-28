Protests continue for 8th night in Elizabeth City after judge won’t release footage

For the eighth night in a row, protesters took to the streets in Elizabeth City on Wednesday evening to protest the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. and a judge’s decision not to release body-can footage of the incident to the public.

About 150 protesters marched down busy Ehringhaus Street, blocking traffic into downtown and chanting together.







“Say his name! Andrew Brown! Hands up! Don’t shoot!”

Brown Brown, 42, was shot and killed in his car outside his home last week as Pasquotank deputies were serving search and arrest warrants related to felony drug charges. It happened less than 24 hours after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of the murder of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

Wednesday’s demonstrations started around noon with a march, led by Rev. William Barber II and other clergy, from Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church to Roanoke and Perry Streets in Elizabeth City, where Brown died.

As that march started, a Superior Court judge denied the release of body camera footage. The videos have been a source of tension for Brown’s family, their attorneys and supporters demanding more transparency.

The protests continued Wednesday evening with protesters chanting, “20 seconds? Not enough!”

That was is in reference to a short video clip that Brown’s family and an attorney saw earlier this week, which they said showed the “execution” of Brown by police. A private autopsy report concluded that Brown’s death was caused by a bullet wound to the back of his head.

Demonstrators, led by clergy, march Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from Mt. Lebanon AME Zion Church in Elizabeth City to the site where Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank County Sheriff deputies. A Pasquotank County judge denied the petition by the media to release the body camera footage in the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

Hundreds of people, including public officials, attorneys, Brown’s family and the sheriff’s office have advocated and protested for the footage be made public.

“You ain’t got nothing to hide? Let it go,” one protester said at the midday march in response to the decision about the video.

Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster ruled that Brown’s son and a few others will be allowed to view the videos, but the body-cam and dashboard footage will not be released until an investigation is complete. Foster said the court will consider release at that point, depending on any potential criminal charges.

Tuesday night’s protest ended with a standoff in the street between protesters and police after curfew, and at least six people were arrested.

Elizabeth City has an 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew that started Tuesday night. On Tuesday, most of the 200 protesters left by the curfew, but about two dozen stayed for several hours until facing off with police.