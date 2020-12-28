Protests erupt against new Montenegro govt over religion law

PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Several thousand people rallied Monday in Montenegro, accusing the new government of being pro-Serb because of its plans to amend a religious property law that is strongly opposed by the Serbian Orthodox Church.

Carrying Montenegrin flags and chanting “Treason!” the protesters gathered outside the parliament building in Podgorica, the capital, where lawmakers are to discuss the proposed changes.

The demonstration is the first major protest in the small Balkan country against the new government that came to power after winning a slim majority over a long-ruling pro-Western party at a parliamentary election in August.

That vote was marked by the dispute over the religious law that the Serbian Orthodox Church said was designed to strip the church of its property. The government has denied this but the church still led months of protests that helped strengthen the opposition ahead of the election.

Years after gaining independence from a union with Serbia following a 2006 referendum, residents in Montenegro remain divided over its relations with Belgrade. Some 30% of Montenegrins declare themselves as Serbs and the Serbian Orthodox Church enjoys the biggest following.

The previous government led by the Democratic Party of Socialists steered Montenegro away from Serbia's and Russia's influence. The Adriatic nation joined NATO in 2017 and is seeking European Union membership.

Demonstrators at Monday's gathering blasted the new government's plan to revoke parts of the religious law dealing with property. They accused the government of setting the stage for the “occupation” of Montenegro.

It was not immediately clear when the parliamentary vote on the religious law changes will take place.

Despite calls to respect measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the protesters crowded together, many without masks. Montenegro has reported 666 virus deaths in a nation of 620,000 people.

Latest Stories

  • After naming bombing suspect, focus turns to motive

    With federal officials having identified the man believed to be behind Nashville's Christmas Day bombing, authorities now turn to the monumental task of piecing together the motive behind the explosion that severely damaged dozens of downtown buildings and injured three people. While officials on Sunday named Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the man behind the mysterious explosion in which he was killed, the motive has remained elusive. “These answers won't come quickly and will still require a lot of our team's efforts," FBI Special Agent Doug Korneski said at a Sunday news conference.

  • Florida coronavirus death toll: Latest Covid-19 figures

    State’s Trump-supporting governor refused to introduce mask mandate

  • Three cases of 'UK variant' of coronavirus detected in South Korea

    Three cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said on Monday. The three individuals are members of a London-based family who arrived in the country on December 22, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. They have been placed in isolation since testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival, the KDCA statement said. The new strain of the virus emerged earlier this month in Britain and has already reached several European countries, as well as Canada, Jordan and Japan. The new strain, which experts fear is more contagious, prompted more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on Britain. South Korea was among them and has barred flights from Britain until the end of the year. South Korean authorities are also looking into the case of an elderly South Korean man who posthumously tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Britain earlier this month. The announcement came as a third wave of the virus grips the country, with a resurgence centred on the greater Seoul area seeing daily cases climb to over 1,000 several times this month despite stricter distancing measures.

  • Piecemeal data releases threaten to undermine Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

    Fragmental releases of efficacy data for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac could undermine confidence in the shot, experts warned, as several countries prepare for mass inoculations with the vaccine. Turkish researchers said on Thursday Sinovac's CoronaVac was 91.25% effective based on an interim analysis only to see a confusing readout the same day from Brazil which said the vaccine's efficacy was between 50% and 90%. Brazil has also delayed release of its efficacy data on the vaccine three times, as Sinovac seeks to consolidate data from global trials that include Indonesia, Turkey and Chile.

  • Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package

    President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.""The current Congress ends in six days," Politico notes, and Trump leaves office in three weeks. House Democrats and Senate Republicans immediately suggested or stated that Congress will ignore Trump's demands.Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House.More stories from theweek.com New York Post bluntly tells Trump to 'stop the insanity' and end his 'undemocratic coup' attempt Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible' What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea?

  • Azerbaijan reports attack on its troops in Nagorno-Karabakh

    Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Monday its army units have been attacked by “an illegal Armenian armed group" in Nagorno-Karabakh, killing one Azerbaijani serviceman and wounding another. The statement comes just hours after the Armenian Defense Ministry denied media reports of fighting in the neighboring Hadrut region and said the ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh were “strictly observing” the cease-fire. Neither Armenian or Nagorno-Karabakh officials have so far commented on Azerbaijan's statement.

  • Seven killed in knife attack in China's Liaoning province

    At least seven people are killed in a stabbing frenzy in the city of Kaiyuan, with a suspect in custody.

  • Hundreds of British holidaymakers escape from quarantine in Verbier

    Hundreds of British skiers forced to quarantine in the Swiss resort of Verbier have escaped from their quarters, as a local politician complained it was nearly impossible to control the coronavirus due to Europe's porous borders. The holiday-makers were ordered to isolate for 10 days in their accommodation after the UK announced it had detected a mutation of the coronavirus. But on Sunday, hoteliers informed officials that breakfast trays were left untouched outside guests’ rooms and calls were unanswered. Of the 420 Britons identified by authorities as being in the luxury resort when the quarantine was hastily enforced, less than a dozen remained by Sunday. From midnight on December 20, Switzerland banned flights from the UK and put in place a retroactive 10-day quarantine for Britons who had arrived since December 14. On December 24, Swiss authorities then announced Britons were allowed to return home, even those in quarantine if special measures were taken which included informing cantonal authorities of their mode of transport. Christophe Darbellay, the President of the Valais government, defended his office against accusations that too little was done to enforce the quarantine. He said: “Some guests left by car and are now in quarantine in the UK. “There is a sense of personal responsibility. You can travel all over Europe without having to identify yourself. The border is a sieve.” He criticised the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), saying passenger information was delivered too late. He said: “Passenger data was missing. Our work was made unnecessarily difficult.” The FOPH denied this and said it had requested airline data for the 92 UK flights that had arrived since December 14 and gave the cantons data on Wednesday. Simon Wiget, the Director of Verbier Tourist Office, told The Daily Telegraph that the rules were confusing. He said: “It was a drip, drip of information that we had and we informed tourists about the rules as best we could. “We called all the hotels and tour operators and said that people who had travelled from the UK had to announce themselves to the Swiss authorities.

  • GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves virus aid in chaos

    President Trump’s demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was rejected by House Republicans as his disorganized actions have thrown the COVID-19 relief and government funding bill into chaos.

  • U.S. fliers less familiar with Boeing 737 MAX crashes two years on, but wary when reminded: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    With the passage of time, Americans are less familiar with two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes, but if they are made aware of those disasters, more than half say they would probably avoid the aircraft, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The poll results, released on Dec. 28, a day before the 737 MAX resumes commercial flights in the United States, found that 39% of adults were familiar with the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes in October 2018 and March 2019 versus about half in a previous poll. Of those respondents, 73% correctly identified Boeing as the maker of the aircraft involved in the crashes, down from 82% who said the same in the poll that ran in May 2019.

  • New York Post bluntly tells Trump to 'stop the insanity' and end his 'undemocratic coup' attempt

    "Mr. President, it's time to end this dark charade," the New York Post editorial board urged President Trump in a front page editorial Monday. The "dark charade," the Post explains, is the attempt by Trump and his lawyers to overturn his loss in the Nov. 3 election during a Jan. 6 "pro forma" session of Congress. "In other words, you're cheering for an undemocratic coup," the Post editorial board said, laying out some reasons we know Trump lost legitimately.> “Stop the Insanity” — @nypost editorial board to Trump pic.twitter.com/fWzewo0Bvd> > — Mohamad Bazzi (@BazziNYU) December 28, 2020Trump's new go-to lawyer "Sidney Powell is a crazy person," the Post editorialists said. "Michael Flynn suggesting martial law is tantamount to treason. It is shameful." They suggested Trump "obsess" about the Georgia special election, which he could actually affect, and used fear and flattery to nudge him in that direction.If Georgia elects the two Democratic challengers, "you will leave your party out of power, less likely to listen to what you have to say or to capitalize on your successes," the Post editorial says. "Democrats will try to write you off as a one-term aberration and, frankly, you're helping them do it. The King Lear of Mar-a-Lago, ranting about the corruption of the world." The Post, owned by Rupert Murdoch, is Trump's favorite newspaper, Post alumna Maggie Haberman says.> The president, according to several administration officials, is laser focused on Jan 6 as the last stand for overturning the electoral outcome. But Pence’s role is procedural, not that of a Chief Justice etc.> > — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 28, 2020"Securing the Senate means securing your legacy," the Post tells Trump. "If you insist on spending your final days in office threatening to burn it all down, that will be how you are remembered. Not as a revolutionary, but as the anarchist holding the match." And we know how much Trump loves anarchists.More stories from theweek.com Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package Trump reportedly wants to 'inflict as much pain on Congress as possible' What would actually happen if Trump tried the 'martial law' idea?

  • Pope formally strips Vatican secretariat of state of assets

    Pope Francis has formally stripped the Vatican secretariat of state of its financial assets and real estate holdings following its bungled management of hundreds of millions of euros in donations and investments that are now the subject of a corruption investigation. Francis signed a new law over the weekend ordering the secretariat of state to complete the transfer of all its holdings to another Vatican office by Feb. 4. The law also calls for all donations to the pope — the Peter’s Pence collections from the faithful as well as other donations that had been managed by the secretariat of state — to be held and managed by the Vatican’s treasury office as separate funds that are accounted for in the Holy See’s consolidated budget.

  • FBI investigating whether man linked to Nashville bombing was paranoid about 5G networks

    Steve Fridrich said he was asked by FBI agents whether Anthony Warner ever mentioned being concerned about 5G networks

  • China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 after high-profile offences committed by children

    China has lowered the age of criminal responsibility for murder and some other serious crimes from 14 to 12 after some high-profile killings by children. The change means that children aged between 12 and 14 who commit crimes such as intentional homicide, or intentional injury that leads to death or severe disability, will now be held criminally liable. Before, they were exempt from criminal punishment, but could be ordered to undergo correctional education. Currently, the age of criminal liability in China is 16, but teenagers aged 14 to 16 can be charged and punished as criminals for serious crimes including intentional homicide, rape and robbery. The issue of whether to lower the criminal age of responsibility came to the fore after a case last year in which a 13-year-old boy confessed to police that he had killed a 10-year-old girl. State media reported that the girl failed to return home from a painting class one Sunday afternoon. The girl’s father said that the boy had tricked the girl into entering his home, sexually assaulted her, stabbed her to death and then dumped her body on the side of a road. Following the killing in Dalian city in northeastern China, the boy was sent to a juvenile rehabilitation centre for three years. There was public outrage over what was perceived to be his lenient treatment. In another case, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly beaten to death in August in Shaanxi province by six juveniles, including one who was under the age of 14, according to reports last month. The youngest has been placed under the supervision of a guardian, while the other five have been arrested on suspicion of intentional injury causing death. Authorities have previously announced an increase in the number of juvenile cases being handled by prosecutors. Last year, there was a 5 per cent increase year-on-year in the number of prosecutions of juveniles, with the most common crimes being theft, robbery, intentional injury, affray, creating disturbances and rape, according to a white paper released by the Supreme People’s Procuratorate in June.

  • Philippines troops, ministers get COVID-19 vaccine before approval

    Some Philippine soldiers and cabinet ministers have already received COVID-19 vaccine injections, officials said on Monday, despite an absence of regulatory approval that the country's health ministry said was vital to ensure safety. Interior minister, Eduardo Ano, said some cabinet members have already received COVID-19 vaccines and army chief, Lieutenant General Cirilito Sobejana, said some troops had been vaccinated but the number was not large. Neither said what brand of vaccine was administered.

  • Hezbollah says it has doubled its arsenal of guided missiles

    The leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said Sunday his group now has twice as many precision-guided missiles as it had a year ago, saying Israel's efforts to prevent it from acquiring them have failed. Hassan Nasrallah, in an end-of-year interview with the Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV, said his group has the capability to strike anywhere in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories. Nasrallah said that when Israel threatened through a U.S. official to target a Hezbollah facility in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa region, his group warned it would retaliate for any such attack.

  • Doctor uses autoinjector, stems his allergic reaction to vaccine

    A physician with a severe shellfish allergy felt symptoms after his shot and was allowed to self-administer epinephrine, Boston Medical Center says.

  • London can be 'most attractive place in the world' to list a company after Brexit deal, Rishi Sunak says

    Brexit gives the UK the chance to "do things a bit differently" on financial services, the Chancellor has said, as he pledged to make the City of London "the most attractive place" to list new companies. Rishi Sunak used his first interview since the Brexit deal was published to suggest the UK will diverge from the EU in an attempt to lure businesses to London. The trade treaty brokered with Brussels on Thursday gives little detail on financial services and EU market access must still be negotiated for British-based firms in specific deals. An upcoming “memorandum of understanding” between the UK and EU on arrangements for the City of London is expected in the new year. Mr Sunak told broadcasters: "Now that we've left the European Union we can do things a bit differently and we're embarking on that journey, for example, examining how we make the City of London the most attractive place to list new companies anywhere in the world. "But this deal also provides reassurance because there's a stable, regulatory co-operative framework mentioned in the deal which I think will give people that reassurance that we will remain in close dialogue with our European partners." Mr Sunak’s comments came after the Prime Minister told The Telegraph his trade deal secures "access for solicitors, barristers" and a "good deal for digital".

  • Filipino mother, son shot dead by off-duty policeman in row over noise laid to rest

    Hundreds attended the funeral on Sunday of a woman and her son shot dead by an off-duty policeman in the Philippines, a week after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking public outrage over police brutality. Members of the public joined as relatives and friends in Tarlac province, north of Manila, paid their final respects to Sonya Gregorio, 52, and her 25-year old son Frank Gregorio, who were shot in the head after a row over noise. The shooting, which was recorded on a mobile phone by a member of the Gregorio family, triggered accusations from critics and human rights activists that President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs had created a culture of police impunity.

  • The Coming Global Backlash against China

    The following is an adapted excerpt from Helen Raleigh’s new book, Backlash: How China’s Aggression Has Backfired.The Chinese Communist Party’s leader, Xi Jinping, is the most powerful leader in Communist China since Chairman Mao. Yet, Xi’s outward strongman image is a veneer over his inner insecurity. When he came into power in late 2012, China’s economy had slowed down from double-digit growth to single-digit growth; the mass working-age population, which had been the engine of China’s economic growth, has begun to decline. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington, D.C.–based think tank, projects that by 2030, “China will round out its thinning labor force by hiring workers from abroad.” At the same time, according to Mark Haas, a political-science professor at Duquesne University, “China alone in 2050 will have more than 329 million people over 65.” Consequently, China is expected to be the first major economy that will grow older before it achieves widespread prosperity.Without its demographic dividend and with an aging population, China’s economic growth will further slow down at the time when the government needs to keep its growing middle class from demanding a level of political freedom matching their newfound wealth. An aging population would also force the government to allocate more national resources for elder care and social services, which means there will be fewer resources to compete against the U.S. This is probably one of the most important reasons why Xi feels that he has to abandon the so-called strategic-patience guidance issued by Deng Xiaoping, the paramount leader of China from 1978 to 1997, who instructed his comrades to bide their time and avoid any confrontation with powerful external forces until China was in a much stronger position both economically and militarily.Xi, however, believes that China can’t afford to bide its time any longer. It must replace the liberal world order with a Sino-centric world order before China’s population becomes too old and the Chinese economy becomes too stagnant. However, rather than furthering economic reform and opening up more sectors to foreign investment and competition to strengthen its economy, Xi chose to hide China’s weaknesses and exaggerate China’s economic strengths. He emphasizes self-reliance and utilizing China’s resources to pump up “national champions,” or state-owned enterprises that could compete against global leaders in strategic sectors. Xi feels that nationalism is his new trump card, something he can use to motivate, excite, and unite a billion people all the while strengthening the CCP’s rule over them. Others say that his inward-looking nationalist policies are leading China to the very middle-income trap -- in which China’s level of development stalls out before reaching the heights of other modern industrial nations -- that Xi and his predecessors tried very hard to avoid.Yet the more the Chinese economy slows down, the more Xi feels the need to project a strongman image both abroad and, especially, at home. As Wang Gungwu and Zheng Yongnian, two Chinese scholars, wrote in China and the New International Order, this dynamic has deep roots in Chinese history: “China’s internal order was so closely related to her international order that one could not long survive without the other; when the barbarians were not submissive abroad, rebels might more easily arise within. Most dynasties collapsed under the twin blows of inside disorder and outside calamity, nei luan wai huang, that is, domestic rebellion and foreign invasion.”Xi is keenly aware that he is vulnerable to internal rebellion. He has purged more than 1.5 million government officials, military leaders, and party elites. His trade war with the U.S. is deeply unpopular inside China because it has caused economic pains such as rising unemployment, closing of factories, and the shifting of the global supply chain out of China. Xi knows very well that if he shows any signs of weakness, he may end up like his political rival, Bo Xilai -- a princeling who is currently languishing in a notorious Chinese prison for high-level party officials.In addition, Xi saw former U.S. President Obama as a “weak” leader who led a nation that was on its way to inevitable decline, which opened up an unprecedented opportunity for China. Xi also has certain milestones he wants to reach: In 2021, the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party, and in 2049, the 100th anniversary of the founding of Communist China. Xi wants to do something big to cement his place in history when he reaches these milestones. Therefore, in his mind, the era of hiding strength and biding time is over. He wants to show the world a new set of policies, actions, and attitudes that match China’s powerful status.For a while, Xi was succeeding. Internally, he ruthlessly cracked down on religious believers, political dissenters, party officials, and business elites. He also built a mass surveillance state that turned the dystopian nightmare imagined by George Orwell’s 1984 into a reality. Internationally, he imposed his strong will on businesses and nations big and small through his signature project “One Belt and One Road.” The way Xi sees it, the more other countries become economically dependent on China, the more he can dominate them peacefully without having to use force. One commentator has observed that Xi “resembles a clenched fist. At home, he is clenching hard to assert his control. To the outside world, he is a hard-thrusting force determined to get his way.” Xi’s fist has conditioned many nations including the Western democracies to believe that China is stronger than it actually is and that China’s global dominance is inevitable. Therefore, few are willing to challenge China’s human-rights violations at home and its assertive behavior abroad.But even the most powerful emperor can fly too close to the sun. The dissenting voices inside China are getting louder, while global backlash against China reached new heights in 2019. Then the 2020 coronavirus outbreak stripped the facade of Xi’s powerful image, revealed deep flaws within the CCP’s dictatorial political system, caused immense anger and frustration among Chinese people, brought serious detriments to China’s prestigious international image, and brought China’s seemingly unstoppable rise to a halt. As the prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur Jimmy Lai has written, “The more Mr. Xi pursues his authoritarian agenda, the more distrust he will sow at home and abroad. Far from transforming Beijing into the world’s leading superpower, his policies will instead keep China from taking its rightful place of honor in a peaceful, modern and integrated world.” Xi has misread the situation, overplayed his hand, and his aggressive policies at home and abroad have backfired, proving the saying: Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.