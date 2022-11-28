Protests erupt in China over COVID restrictions
Chinese President Xi Jinping's administration is receiving backlash from Chinese citizens over new COVID lockdowns. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
(Bloomberg) -- The yuan slumped, the Australian dollar led commodity currencies lower and the greenback strengthened against most major peers as protests in China against Covid curbs cast a shadow over risk sentiment in global markets.
STORY: Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed residents in Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang, quarrelling with officials enforcing lockdown measures, chanting "lift the COVID lockdown" and breaking through barriers put in placed by authorities.The location of the videos were verified by buildings which matched street view of the areas. Reuters was not able to independently verify the date when the footage were filmed.However, media reports said protests happened on Friday (November 25) night, following an apartment fire on Thursday (November 24) in Xinjiang that killed 10 people. State broadcaster CCTV reported an electric socket extension was the cause of the fire and the apartment building was in a compound categorized as low-risk, a term used for areas without COVID-19 cases. Residents were able to go downstairs, state media said.China reported 35,183 new COVID-19 infections on Friday, of which 3,474 were symptomatic and 31,709 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday (November 26), setting a new high for the third consecutive day.
STORY: "Lift COVID lockdown" is what this crowd in China's far western Xinjiang region is chanting, after a deadly fire in a high-rise building triggered rare protests over the country's prolonged COVID lockdown. Videos circulating on Chinese social media show residents in the region's capital, Urumqi, arguing with guards in hazmat suits.And it comes as China's government grapples with widespread confusion and uncertainty in its big cities over the virus.China defends President Xi Jinping's signature zero-COVID policy as life-saving and necessary. The country recently tweaked its measures, shortening quarantines and taking other targeted steps, but cases have been rising.Xinjiang is under some of the country's longest lockdowns. Many of Urumqi's 4 million residents are barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days. The protests followed the fire, which killed 10 people on Thursday night (November 24). Authorities have said the building's residents had been able to go downstairs, but videos shared on Chinese social media led many to believe that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down.Urumqi officials denied that COVID measures had hampered escape and rescue but said they would investigate further.
STORY: A report on Saturday showed that U.S. shoppers spent a record $9.1 billion online this Black Friday, despite high inflation, as consumers took advantage of steep discounts on everything from smartphones to toys.The report from Adobe Analytics, which measures e-commerce by analyzing transactions at websites, said online spending rose 2.3% on Black Friday, thanks to consumers holding out for discounts until the traditionally big shopping days, even though deals started as early as October. Adobe Analytics had forecast Black Friday sales to rise a modest 1%. It expects Cyber Monday to be the season's biggest online shopping day again, driving $11.2 billion in spending. Consumers were expected to flock to stores in record numbers this year, but Friday morning saw less in-store traffic than usual with sporadic rain in some parts of the country. Americans used their smartphones to make holiday purchases, with data from Adobe showing shopping done on mobile devices represented 48% of all Black Friday digital sales.
Traders were bracing for a fresh fall in the Chinese stock market on Sunday night amid fears that protests across the country would deepen its economic turmoil.
Demonstrators gathered in the capital Beijing and the financial hub Shanghai, as well as Wuhan.
Australia's Labor government said it will move a parliamentary censure motion against former Liberal prime minister Scott Morrison this week after an inquiry found his secret appointment to multiple ministries undermined trust in government. Morrison, who lost power in a general election in May, secretly accumulated five ministerial roles during the COVID-19 pandemic: health, finance, treasury, resources and home affairs. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said a motion of censure would be introduced to the Labor-controlled House of Representative this week by either the leader of the house or the attorney general.
A prisoner swap took place on 26 November. Ukraine has succeeded in releasing 12 people from Russian captivity, as reported by Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine. Source: Yermak on Telegram Quote from Yermak: "Among them are four sailors, two National Guardsmen, one soldier of the Territorial Defence Forces, as well as three civilians - a married couple and a man who has been considered to be missing.
White House coronavirus response coordinator Ashish Jha on Sunday indicated China’s “zero COVID” strategy is not realistic. During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” anchor Martha Raddatz asked Jha about demonstrations in cities across China over the weekend protesting the strategy, which seeks to isolate and eliminate every COVID-19 case, leading to lockdowns for millions…
There are widespread power outages reported across part of Montgomery County after a small plane crashed into power lines on Sunday evening.
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks tumbled and the yuan weakened as protests against Covid curbs erupted across cities, casting a shadow over the nation's reopening path and putting investors on edge.
ADL's Jonathan Greenblatt said Trump is "running the most unapologetic white nationalist campaign that we’ve ever seen."
On November 8 1942, on the eve of the 19th anniversary of the failed Beer Hall Putsch, Adolf Hitler gave an infamous speech to his most fanatical followers in the Löwenbräukeller, in Munich. Having rounded on the Allied leaders – the braggart Winston Churchill and the “half-Jew” Franklin D Roosevelt – he explained that both were mere puppets of the real enemy: “the international Jew”. He had warned the Jews that the consequence of starting a global conflict would be their destruction, but they h
"I’m... embarrassed in a certain sense because, you know, this has become a little bit of a scandal for President Trump,” Fuentes noted on his podcast.
The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between the Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock, and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured a Senate majority, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state's twin runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. “Herschel Walker ain’t serious,” Warnock told supporters recently in central Georgia, saying that Walker “majors in lying” and fumbles the basics of public policy.