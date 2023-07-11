Protests erupt hours after Israel reform clause voted through

Protests erupted across Israel Tuesday, hours after parliament adopted in a first reading a key clause of the government's judicial overhaul package which opponents say threatens democracy.

The government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu forged ahead with the controversial move despite mass demonstrations since the reforms were proposed in January.

Protesters blocked roads across Israel and gathered at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv, with police reporting 42 arrests nationwide by 11:00 am (0800 GMT).

"I came here because this government is demolishing -- totally -- democracy in Israel," said Eitan Galon, a doctor protesting on a highway outside Jerusalem.

"We will fight until the end," he added as police nearby used water cannon to disperse demonstrators.

The police in a statement said they "authorise the freedom to demonstrate while upholding law and order".

Israeli protest leaders had announced a day of mobilisation in anticipation of the parliamentary vote, with dozens of rallies expected across the country.

A demonstration was due Tuesday evening in Tel Aviv outside the embassy of Israel's top ally, the United States.

In a CNN interview aired Sunday, US President Joe Biden said he hoped Netanyahu will "continue to move towards moderation and change in the court".

The Israeli premier told the Wall Street Journal last month that he had removed one of the most controversial elements of the overhaul, a clause that would allow parliament to override Supreme Court rulings.

- 'Historic proportions' -

The latest parliamentary vote aimed to scrap the so-called "reasonability" clause, through which the Supreme Court can strike down government decisions.

The measure was used recently to force Netanyahu to remove Aryeh Deri from his cabinet, over the senior politician's previous tax evasion conviction.

Speaking in parliament during the overnight debate, opposition leader Yair Lapid slammed "this damned government" and vowed the bill would not make it through its second and third readings.

Lapid and fellow opposition chiefs were involved in cross-party talks over the reform package, which collapsed last month.

Addressing the chamber, Justice Minister Yariv Levin said the current system contradicts democracy.

"The whole responsibility lies with the government, while a handful of judges -- who are not required to report to the public -- take the authority for themselves," he said.

The government temporarily paused the divisive overhaul in March in the wake of a general strike.

But in the absence of lasting negotiations with the opposition, the cabinet is now determined to press on with the legislative process.

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday decried "a blunder of historic proportions".

"An agreement is attainable," he said in a statement. "And yet, still no one is willing to sit down and talk, now, without preconditions."

