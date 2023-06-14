Protests erupt over Poland's strict abortion law

STORY: Protesters chanted "not a single one more" as they marched towards the health ministry headquarters in Warsaw. Some carried placards that said "stop killing us" and "we want doctors, not missionaries".

Poland's anti-abortion laws, among the strictest in Europe, have provoked mass protests in recent years. The death of the 33-year-old Dorota in May has stoked anti-government sentiment among many liberal Poles ahead of elections due in October or November.

Abortion rights activists have said that there were at least five cases of pregnant women dying whose families came out to the media, blaming the restrictions on abortion for their deaths.