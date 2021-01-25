Protests erupt overnight in Tacoma after officer drove into a crowd

Protesters took to the streets in downtown Tacoma, Washington, overnight Sunday, smashing windows and chanting “Free them all!” a day after a police car was seen driving into a crowd of demonstrators.

The 58-year-old police officer, who ran over at least one person and possibly struck others, was placed on administrative leave, according to a statement released Sunday by the Tacoma Police Department. He had been with the department for nearly 30 years.

The officer was not identified in the police statement. The case has been turned over to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team for an investigation.

In videos shared on social media, protestors can be heard chanting, “Free them all!” and blocking roads as they marched near the incident occurred. Others can be seen overturning trashcans and lighting small fires while a few smashed office windows.

One video appears to show an American flag burned outside the county's jailhouse.

An American flag is burned in the street outside the Pierce County probation center #Tacoma #TacomaProtests #Washington pic.twitter.com/yMyVwnYGzh — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 25, 2021

There have been no reported injuries from the protests, according to police.

The incident prompted condemnation from Tacoma’s mayor.

“For those who woke up this morning feeling outrage, frustration, grief, heartbreak, or confusion, I understand and honor your feelings. I, too, am deeply saddened by what we saw last night,” Mayor Victoria Woodards said in a statement released on Sunday.

Woodards also called on local law enforcement to ensure all those using “deadly force” be held accountable.