Protests erupt after police shoot Black driver near Minneapolis

Torey Van Oot
·2 min read

Police fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop near Minneapolis Sunday, sparking protests at the scene and the police station.

Our thought bubble: The shooting in the Twin Cities suburb of Brooklyn Center, in Hennepin County, threatens to further heighten tensions between police and the community as the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd continues.

What's happening: Relatives have identified the driver as 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

  • Police said an officer fired his weapon after the driver tried to re-enter his car while being taken into custody during at traffic stop about 2 p.m.

  • Protesters gathered at the scene of the shooting and there were reports of unrest, but Wright's mother appealed for calm, according to a KSTP reporter. Video footage shows them later heading to the Brooklyn Center police station.

  • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) tweeted, "I am closely monitoring the situation in Brooklyn Center. Gwen and I are praying for Daunte Wright’s family as our state mourns another life of a Black man taken by law enforcement."

  • Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott in a statement called the shooting tragic, adding: "We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with with force."

What to watch: The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

  • Officials say they believe officers' body cameras were activated at the time of the shooting.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

