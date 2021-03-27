Protests in Myanmar as junta chief marks Armed Forces Day

  • Military personnel participate in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s junta, on Saturday used the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations. (AP Photo)
  • Military personnel participate in a parade during the national Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • Police personnel participate in a parade during the national Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • Military personnel participate in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s junta, on Saturday used the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations.(AP Photo)
  • Military personnel participate in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March. 27, 2021. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s junta, on Saturday used the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations.(AP Photo)
  • Myanmar's Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing presides an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. The head of Myanmar’s junta on Saturday used the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations.(AP Photo)
  • Military personnel participate in a parade during the national Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March. 27, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • Military personnel participate in a parade during national Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March. 27, 2021. (AP Photo)
  • Anti-coup protesters gesture with a three-fingers salute, a symbol of resistance during a demonstration in Yangon, Myanmar, Saturday March 27, 2021. The toll of protesters confirmed killed in Myanmar since last month’s military takeover has reached 320, a group that verifies details of deaths and arrests announced Friday. (AP Photo)
1 / 9

Myanmar

Military personnel participate in a parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Saturday, March 27, 2021. Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s junta, on Saturday used the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations. (AP Photo)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The head of Myanmar’s junta on Saturday used the occasion of the country’s Armed Forces Day to try to justify the overthrow of the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, as protesters marked the holiday by calling for even bigger demonstrations.

Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing did not directly refer to the nationwide protests that show no signs of stopping. In a nationally televised speech before thousands of soldiers at a massive parade ground at the capital Naypyitaw, he referred only to “terrorism which can be harmful to state tranquility and social security,” and called it unacceptable.

People in cities and towns around Myanmar marked the public holiday by again demonstrating against the Feb. 1 coup. In several locations, security forces sought to disperse them forcefully, as has become standard practice, Reports on social media, not immediately verified, said several demonstrators were shot dead Saturday morning.

The toll of protesters confirmed killed in Myanmar since last month’s takeover has reached 328, said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a group that documents deaths and arrests.

It has cautioned that its tally includes only verified cases, with the actual number of casualties “likely much higher.” It said eight people were killed Friday.

The protesters refer to the holiday by its original name, Resistance Day, which marks the beginning of a revolt against Japanese occupation in World War 2. This year’s event was seen as a flashpoint, with protesters threatening to double down on their public opposition to the coup with more and bigger demonstrations.

State television MRTV on Friday night showed an announcement urging young people — who have been at the forefront of the protests and prominent among the casualties — to learn a lesson from those killed already about the danger of being shot in the head or back.

The warning was taken as an explicit threat because a great number of the fatalities among the protesters have come from being shot in the head, suggesting they have been targeted for death. The announcement suggested that some young people were taking part in protesting as if it was a game, and urged their parents and friends to talk them out of participating.

In recent days the junta has portrayed the demonstrators as the ones perpetrating violence for their sporadic use of petrol bombs. In contrast, security forces have used live ammunition daily for weeks against overwhelmingly unarmed and peaceful crowds.

In his lengthy speech, Min Aung Hlaing accused Suu Kyi's elected government of failing to investigate irregularities in the last polls, and repeated that his government would hold “a free and fair election" and hand over power afterward. He gave no details.

The military has claimed there were irregularities in the voting rolls for last November’s election, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won in a landslide.

The junta detained Suu Kyi on the day it took power, and continues to hold her on minor criminal charges while investigating allegations of corruption against her that her supporters dismiss as politically motivated.

Recommended Stories

  • Four killed in Myanmar protests; military warns of 'danger' of demonstrations

    Troops killed four more people in demonstrations on Friday, adding to a reported death toll of more than 320 people in the crackdown that has followed the coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1. The warning did not specifically say that security forces had been given shoot-to-kill orders, and the junta has previously tried to suggest that some fatal shootings have come from within the crowds of protesters. But it indicated that the military was determined to prevent any disruptions around Armed Forces Day.

  • Myanmar: Coup leader Min Aung Hlaing vows to 'safeguard democracy'

    Min Aung Hlaing has addresses the country on national TV to mark Armed Forces Day.

  • Eric Kay's attorney files motion to postpone trial connected to Tyler Skaggs' death

    Eric Kay's attorney seeks to postpone the trial of the former Angels employee, who has been charged in connection with the death of Tyler Skaggs.

  • Former CDC director sparks controversy with coronavirus lab theory

    Dr. Robert Redfield said he believes the coronavirus may have escaped from a lab. Critics say he "has no idea what he's talking about."

  • Covid vaccine: How many people has India vaccinated?

    More than 55 million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in India so far.

  • Myanmar security forces kill 16 protesters as generals celebrate Armed Forces Day

    Myanmar's security forces shot and killed at least 16 protesters on Saturday, news reports and witnesses said, as the leader of the ruling junta said the military will protect the people and strive for democracy. Protesters against the Feb. 1 military coup came out on the streets of Yangon, Mandalay and other towns, defying a warning that they could be shot "in the head and back" as the country's generals celebrated Armed Forces Day. "Today is a day of shame for the armed forces," Dr. Sasa, a spokesman for CRPH, an anti-junta group set up by deposed lawmakers, told an online forum. "The military generals are celebrating Armed Forces Day after they just killed more than 300 innocent civilians," he said, giving an estimate of the toll since protests first erupted weeks ago. At least four people were killed when security forces opened fire at a crowd protesting outside a police station in Yangon's Dala suburb in the early hours of Saturday, Myanmar Now reported. At least 10 people were wounded, the news portal said.

  • Ivermectin: South African medics using unproven worm drug to treat Covid-19

    Some South African medics are going to court to seek permission to prescribe Ivermectin to Covid patients.

  • FEMA vaccination sites to close as California ramps up shots

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency plans to stop operating two mass vaccination sites in California next month, just days before the state makes everyone 16 and older eligible for a shot. The two sites in Oakland and Los Angeles opened in February for an eight-week pilot program that concludes on April 15. The sites will switch from the Pfizer to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires just one shot, during the final two weeks of operation so that people do not have to sign up for a second dose elsewhere.

  • Myanmar junta uses force on streets; US, UK target finances

    As Myanmar's junta used violence again Thursday to try to suppress protests against the military's takeover, the United States and Britain announced tough sanctions against two holding companies that provide financial sustenance for the army regime. The U.S. Treasury Department said its action against Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited targeted the army’s control of large parts of the country’s economy, “which is a vital financial lifeline for the military junta.” “These sanctions specifically target the economic resources of Burma’s military regime, which is responsible for the overthrow of Burma’s democratically elected government and the ongoing repression of the Burmese people,” the announcement from Washington said.

  • Yangon demonstrators hold spring flower protest

    Myanmar security forces fired at pro-democracy activists taking part in street demonstrations on Thursday, killing at least four people, news reports said. The four were killed in the town of Taunggyi in central Myanmar, according to the Myanmar Now news portal .Street protests were held in the commercial capital Yangon, the central city of Monywa and several other towns, according to witnesses and social media posts.While the scale of the street protests had been dropping in recent days, activists have called for big demonstrations on Thursday.

  • Report: 49ers discussed trade with Bengals for fifth pick in 2021 NFL draft

    The Cincinnati Bengals had draft trade talks with the San Francisco 49ers.

  • 'Can’t take this pain': Rohingya mother searches for son after refugee camp blaze

    After losing her husband, two young sons and her home, Noor Banu thought she had seen the worst of life. She made the perilous journey from her village in Myanmar’s Rakhine State to the refugee camps in Bangladesh in 2017, with nothing except her four surviving boys. Now she fears she has lost another son to the massive blaze that ripped through the Cox's Bazar camps, reducing tarpaulin and bamboo shelters to ash.

  • China, Iran expected to sign 25-year accord, Iranian state media says

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Iran on Friday for a visit that Iranian state media said would see the signing of a 25-year cooperation agreement between the two countries, which are both under U.S sanctions. The accord, final details of which are yet to be announced, is expected to include Chinese investments in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors. In 2016, China, Iran’s largest trading partner and long-time ally, agreed to boost bilateral trade by more than 10 times to $600 billion in the next decade.

  • The 'daughter of Bengal' taking on India's PM

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is locked in a fierce election battle with Mr Modi's party.

  • 17 cringeworthy moments towards women in 2017's 'Justice League' that are changed in Zack Snyder's cut

    Joss Whedon's reshot version of the film has moments that undercut the strength and power of its female characters. The "Snyder cut" fixes that.

  • NBA coaching legend Phil Jackson says the media's treatment of Trump was similar to what he went through as Knicks president

    Phil Jackson said the media was openly against the Knicks and tried to cast "aspersions" on the team while he was president.

  • Four killed as police in Bangladesh clash with protesters during visit by Indian PM

    COX'S BAZAR (Reuters) - Four people were killed after police fired on protesters who they said attacked a police station in the Bangladeshi city of Chittagong on Friday during a demonstration against a visit to the country by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dozens were also hurt in the capital Dhaka where police used rubber bullets and teargas in clashes with violent protesters, witnesses said. In Chittagong, thousands of supporters of an Islamist group that accuses Modi of alienating minority Muslims in India streamed out of mosques after prayers to register their protest against his visit, police official Rafiqul Islam said.

  • The James Harden trade is looking uglier and uglier for the Rockets

    The Rockets' trade of Victor Oladipo at the trade deadline has only weakened the package they got back for James Harden.

  • China erasing H&M from internet amid Xinjiang backlash

    H&M disappeared from the internet in China as the government raised pressure on shoe and clothing brands and announced sanctions Friday against British officials in a spiraling fight over complaints of abuses in the Xinjiang region. H&M products were missing from major e-commerce platforms including Alibaba and JD.com following calls by state media for a boycott over the Swedish retailer's decision to stop buying cotton from Xinjiang. Shockwaves spread to other brands as dozens of celebrities called off endorsement deals with Nike, Adidas, Burberry, Uniqlo and Lacoste after state media criticized the brands for expressing concern about Xinjiang.

  • Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

    Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had attacked Saudi energy and military sites with 18 armed drones, and the kingdom's energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fire. The Saudi-led military coalition which is at war with the Houthis said late on Thursday it had intercepted several drones aimed at Saudi Arabia. On Monday, Riyadh presented a peace initiative that includes a nationwide truce https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LL182 in Yemen as the war enters its seventh year.