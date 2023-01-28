Protests over Devon and Cornwall storm overflow pollution

The gatherings, including at Trevaunance Cove in St Agnes, were part of a national day of action

Campaigners have been staging protests on Devon and Cornwall's coasts over the issue of water quality.

Extinction Rebellion and Surfers Against Sewage took part in gatherings in Exmouth and Teignmouth in Devon, and St Agnes in Cornwall.

They unveiled plaques to highlight concerns over sewage discharges into the sea and rivers due to storm overflows.

South West Water (SWW) said it had been working hard to reduce such incidents.

The gatherings were part of a national day of action, with those involved saying more needed to be done to prevent pollution incidents.

Izzy Ross, from Surfers Against Sewage, who was at the protest in St Agnes, said: "We had 700 reports this year of people getting ill from swimming.

"Over half of those reports were from 'excellent' rated beaches as well, so we're calling for an end to all sewage pollution on our beaches by 2030."

South West Water said it had been "working hard to reduce the impact of storm overflows".

It added that, in the last bathing season, it had "reduced spills by 50% on the previous year, with the duration of those spills down by 75%".

