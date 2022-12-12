Protests over Peru's political crisis continue around nation

REGINA GARCIA CANO
·3 min read

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators took to streets around Peru for another day Sunday to demand new President Dina Boluarte resign and schedule elections to replace her and Congress, and at least two deaths were reported amid the protests.

Many of those demonstrating in the ongoing political crisis are demanding the release from custody of Pedro Castillo, the center-left president ousted Wednesday by lawmakers after he sought to dissolve Congress ahead of an impeachment vote.

Hundreds of people also protested in Lima, the capital, where riot police used tear gas to push protesters back.

The protests rocking Peru heated up particularly in rural areas, strongholds for Castillo, a former schoolteacher and political newcomer from a poor Andean mountain district. Protesters set fire to a police station, vandalized a small airport used by the armed forces, and marched in the streets.

A 15-year-old boy died of an injury suffered during a protest in the remote Andes community of Andahuaylas, Congresswoman Maria Taipe Coronado said as she made an impassioned plea from the legislative palace for Boluarte to step down.

“The death of this compatriot is the responsibility of Mrs. Dina for not submitting her resignation,” charged Taipe, who is affiliated with the party which helped Castillo and Boluarte to their election last year as president and vice president respectively before both were kicked out of that party. “Since when is protesting a crime?"

Taipe charged that authorities were using heavy-handed repressive tactics in quelling demonstrations. But it remains unclear how the boy was fatally injured, and state media reported a second death in the same community without giving details.

Anthony Gutiérrez, director of a local hospital, told a radio station that the second protester to die was an 18-year-old person. At least 26 people also were reported injured.

Boluarte, 60, was swiftly sworn in at midweek to replace Castillo, hours after he stunned the country by ordering the dissolution of Congress, which in turn dismissed him for “permanent moral incapacity.” Castillo was arrested on charges of rebellion.

Castillo's failed move against the opposition-led Congress came hours before lawmakers were set to start a third impeachment attempt against him.

Scattered protests around the country have continued for days.

On Saturday in Andahuaylas, 16 people were treated for concussions at a hospital, and one of thos persons was was reported in serious condition.

Boluarte has called for a time of national unity to heal from the latest upheaval.

“The life of no Peruvian deserves to be sacrificed for political interests,” Boluarte tweeted Sunday following Taipe's speech in Congress. “I express my condolences for the death of a citizen in Andahuaylas. I reiterate my call for dialogue and to put an end to violence.”

Meanwhile, in Lima, hundreds of people again gathered outside the legislative palace on Sunday. Dozens of police officers in riot gear used tear gas against those gathered, while just inside the building, lawmakers were beginning a session. Police also chased and beat protesters as they ran from the scene amid clouds of gas.

Prime Minister Pedro Angulo said Boluarte’s Cabinet would be meeting Sunday night to evaluate the civil unrest and determine how to respond.

Peru has had six presidents in the last six years, including three in a single week in 2020 when Congress flexed its impeachment powers.

The power struggle in the country has continued as the Andes region and its thousands of small farms struggle to survive the worst drought in a half-century. The country of more than 33 million people is also experiencing a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections — having recorded about 4.3 million infections and 217,000 deaths since the pandemic began.

Recommended Stories

  • Peru's president Boluarte names cabinet following Castillo ouster

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's new President Dina Boluarte on Saturday named a cabinet that includes a pro-market finance minister, as protests accelerated around the country to demand fresh elections following the ouster of democratically-elected former President Pedro Castillo. Boluarte took office on Wednesday after Castillo was sacked by Congress and later arrested on rebellion and conspiracy charges for having attempted to dissolve the legislature to prevent an impeachment vote. She named former Deputy Finance Minister Alex Contreras, who is a career civil servant and is considered to have a pro-market stance, to serve as economy minister.

  • Asian shares dip, dollar firms ahead of central bank rate hikes

    Asian shares dipped on Monday while the dollar drifted higher at the start of a hectic week, as markets awaited a flurry of rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others. In the currency markets, the U.S. dollar drifted 0.1% higher against a basket of currencies to 105.01, although it is not too far away from the five-month trough of 104.1 a week ago.

  • Many of Ukraine’s Western Weapons Await Repairs Far From the Front Line

    Some of the most powerful weapons that the West gave to Ukraine have been languishing for prolonged periods because of complex maintenance procedures and quarrels among European allies.

  • Labor shortage: How ‘a more equitable workforce’ can bring women back

    Over three million people are missing from the workforce since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and many of them are women.

  • Splashdown! Here's how NASA will recover the Artemis I Orion capsule in the Pacific Ocean

    The Orion recovery team includes Navy amphibious specialists, NASA engineers and techs, Air Force weather specialists and Lockheed Martin personnel.

  • Chicago police shoot man after he stabs officer on Far South Side, officials say

    Police shot a man in Roseland Saturday evening after the man had been holding a woman at knife point and stabbed an officer, officials said. Officers were told that a man had come into a home and was holding a woman at knife point when they were called to the 9900 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 7:30 p.m., Chicago Police Deputy Chief Daniel O’Connor said at a news conference late ...

  • Peru's ex-president faced bigotry for impoverished past

    When Pedro Castillo won Peru’s presidency last year, it was celebrated as a victory by the country’s poor — the peasants and Indigenous people who live deep in the Andes and whose struggles had long been ignored. Boluarte, a lawyer who worked in the state agency that hands out identity documents before becoming vice president, is not part of Peru’s political elite either.

  • Without Jackson, Ravens rush by sloppy Steelers 16-14

    Baltimore's veterans kept telling their younger teammates they couldn't really consider themselves Ravens until they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. Particularly the third-year running back who has spent most of the last two seasons dealing with a balky left knee and the third-string quarterback who signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Oregon and figured he'd be a fixture on the bench or inactive most weeks as long as Lamar Jackson is around. Now J.K. Dobbins and Anthony Brown are part of the lore in a rivalry with plenty of juice, even as the Steelers rebuild.

  • Bengals let Joe Burrow cook by changing offense and he’s in MVP race

    Bengals coaches gave Joe Burrow more control and he's got the team soaring.

  • Sanders Muses Over Why Sinema ‘Helped Sabotage’ and Bailed on Senate Dems

    CNNSen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) couldn’t be bothered much with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party, saying in an interview Sunday it was likely for the best.“I don’t want to spend a whole lot of time on Senator Sinema,” he told Dana Bash on CNN’s State of the Union. “She has her reasons, Dana. I happen to suspect it’s a lot to do with politics back in Arizona. I think the Democrats there are not all that enthusiastic about somebody who helped sabotage some of the most impo

  • Mahomes, Chiefs outlast Broncos 34-28; Wilson concussed

    L'Jarius Sneed intercepted Broncos backup quarterback Brett Rypien late in the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes atoned for a three-interception day by leading Kansas City on a clock-chewing drive, and the Chiefs held on for a 34-28 win on Sunday over Denver, which lost QB Russell Wilson to a concussion. The Chiefs (10-3) extended their dominance of Denver with their 14th consecutive win over the Broncos (3-10), who made a game of it by scoring three touchdowns in a 3 1/2-minute stretch spanning halftime after falling behind 27-0. Mahomes threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns, including a no-look hook pass on one of Jerick McKinnon's two TD receptions.

  • Protestors attack firefighters at site of controversial APD training facility, police say

    The controversial site has been the target of protestors for months.

  • North Korea Wants Dollars. It's a Sign of Trouble.

    SEOUL, South Korea — When Kim Jong Un, the leader of North Korea, ascended to power more than a decade ago, he repeated two promises that his family has made since founding the country in 1948: to strengthen the military and to improve the economy. On the military front, Kim, 38, has delivered more than his father and grandfather who ruled before him, accelerating the country’s nuclear and missile programs. On the economic front, he has struggled, an already isolated country made more so by year

  • Trump says he turned down deal to release Paul Whelan

    Former President Trump on Sunday said he turned down a deal to release former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who’s been detained by Moscow since 2018, in exchange for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout during his time in the White House. “I turned down a deal with Russia for a one on one swap of the…

  • Despite GOP criticism of the prisoner swap that freed Brittney Griner, Fiona Hill said Trump was 'not particularly interested' in freeing Paul Whelan

    In an appearance on Face the Nation, the former National Security Council official said US citizens have been imprisoned by Russia in "political games."

  • Musk calls to prosecute Fauci, drawing swift backlash

    Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday called to prosecute Anthony Fauci, the chief medical adviser to President Biden who has led the U.S. response to the COVID-19 pandemic since it started during the Trump administration, and drew swift backlash for his comment. “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk said on Twitter. He later shared a meme edited to…

  • Before Herschel Walker announced his Georgia Senate bid, a law firm hired by GOP consultants compiled a 500-page dossier on him with potentially damaging information: report

    Walker believed that his status as a football icon and his ability to connect with people would cancel out any bad press or attack ads, per NBC News.

  • Fiona Hill says Trump was ‘not particularly interested’ in freeing Whelan

    Former White House national security official Fiona Hill said former President Trump was “not particularly interested” in freeing ex-Marine Paul Whelan from Russian prison, where he is detained over accusations of espionage that he denies. “At the particular time, I also have to say here that President Trump wasn’t especially interested in engaging in that swap for…

  • Prominent Florida Donor Intertwined With DeSantis—and the Law—Found Dead by Suicide

    Florida Board of GovernorsAn influential Republican donor and close ally to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who died by suicide was under active investigation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officials said.“This investigation remains ongoing at this time and will continue until its completion. As with all active investigations, there is limited information available to release at this time,” Jacksonville Sheriff T. K. Waters told the Florida Times-Union of Kent Stermon’s death. “However, as soon

  • Retired Navy SEAL made famous after coming out as trans announces detransition: 'Destroyed my life'

    Retired Navy SEAL Chris Beck, who came out as transgender in 2013, announced he is detransitioning and is calling on Americans to "wake up" and protect children from transitioning.