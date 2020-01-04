Outraged Americans condemn US actions in Iraq and Iran: 'Enough with this nonsense'

Demonstrators took to the streets across the U.S. on Saturday to protest the Trump administration's killing of a top Iranian general and decision to send about 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East.
“No justice, no peace. U.S. out of the Middle East,” about 200 protesters chanted outside the Trump Tower in Chicago. Protesters held signs that read “Stop bombing Iraq” and “U.S. troops out of Iraq.”
More than 70 planned protests were being spearheaded by Act Now to Stop War and End Racism, a U.S.-based anti-war coalition, in conjunction with other organizations. They seek withdrawal of U.S.troops from Iraq and end to what it says is a war on Iran, according to spokesperson Walter Smolarek.
In Philadelphia, he said about 500 protesters took part. Demonstrations were also underway outside the White House and in New York City's Times Square.
In Cincinnati, protesters chanted, "Trump says more war. We say no war," and "No more U.S. attacks. Iraq, we got your back."
Drivers passing Fountain Square gave encouraging honks and thumbs-up.
"Both Democrats and Republicans have coordinated efforts and combined to wreak havoc on this entire region," said Mike Jasko of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, who was at the Cincinnati protest. "What we're seeing with the airstrikes of the assassination of an Iranian general is that we're seeing tensions escalate, and they want another war."
In Berlin, about 50 people demonstrated against U.S. actions, according to The Coalition Berlin, which co-organized the protest
The Pentagon launched an airstrike Thursday night that killed a powerful Iranian military leader, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, at Baghdad’s international airport. The Defense Department said it conducted the attack as a "defensive action" against Soleimani, who it said was planning further attacks on American diplomats and service members.
President Donald Trump has denied accusations that the assassination was designed to start a war with Iran. "We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," he said Friday.
Some demonstrations against U.S. actions began Friday night. Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn apartment of U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).
In Chicago on Saturday, protesters took aim at Trump.
“I’m outraged at the fact that Trump is trying to force a foreign policy on the rest of us that makes absolutely no sense,” said Janice Misurell-Mitchell, a composer and professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, who attended Saturday’s protest. “Getting out of the Iran nuclear deal was ridiculous and stupid."
Another academic, Benjamin Balthaser, an associate professor of English at Indiana University, said years of war in the Middle East had only destabilized the region.
“This kind of reckless, outrageous behavior by this president is only going to kill more people, spend more money, and make the world far more unsafe. We have serious problems that we need to come together to solve. This is only going to make us more divided,” Balthaser said.
Irani-American activist and Chicago resident Behzad Tehrani called U.S. actions “barbaric.”
“There are people in the Middle East ... who have taken to the streets and have fought for democracy, for basic human rights,” he said, adding, “enough with this nonsense."
The Memphis protests Friday night had already been planned due to the siege of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, said Kole Oakes, candidate member with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. However, they took on a new sense of urgency when a U.S. airstrike killed Soleimani, he said.
"We’re hoping to convey that the Iraqi people, the Irani people are not our enemies, that they are our brothers and sisters in the struggle and it is the imperialist capitalist system that is our enemy," Oakes said.
The protests come after several days of escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran that started with the killing of an American contractor.
It's also the latest in a broader dispute between the two nations, including Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear pact in 2018 and subsequent sanctions he imposed on Iran in order to make them come to a new deal.
Thousands of Iranians protested Friday against the U.S. airstrike in the capital of Tehran, shouting "death to America." Meanwhile, dozens of people in Iraq and Syria sang and danced to celebrate the general's death.
Contributing: Chris Woodyard in Los Angeles and Nicholas Wu in Washington, D.C; Madeline Mitchell, Cincinnati Enquirer; Katherine Burgess, The (Memphis) Commercial Appeal.
