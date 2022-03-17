Protests planned amid fallout from P&O Ferries ‘jobs massacre’ – live updates

P&O - REUTERS/Carl Recine

08:20 AM

Shipping group: P&O agency staff will be safe

Peter Aylott, director of policy at the UK Chamber of Shipping, which represents the shipping industry, has pushed back against suggestions (see 8:03am update) that P&O Ferries’ agency staff won’t be up to snuff.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme:

I'm content and very confident that P&O will have put procedures in place to ensure that the individuals that are going to be in control of those vessels will be familiar with the ships, familiar with the systems and will be competent and qualified to operate those vessels in a safe manner.

08:15 AM

Glitches strike again as nickel hits down limit

It’s been yet another glitchy start for nickel trading as the London Metal Exchange tries to unwind last week’s short squeeze.

The 145-year-old exchange set a down limit of 12pc to $39,915 a ton today, which was hit immediately as trading opened.

However, some trades once again appear to have gone through below that price limit – with three trading at $36,865 a ton.

The LME, which is reeling from a severe short squeeze last Monday that forced some traders to seek emergency loans, has gradually widened the amount the nickel price is allowed to move each day.

Prices are now getting close to those in Shanghai, which has been open throughout and where nickel currently changes hands at about $35,000 a ton.

08:08 AM

Ofcom revokes Russia Today’s broadcast licence

Ofcom has revoked RT (aka Russia Today’s) licence to broadcast in the UK, citing concerns over impartiality breaches.

The regulator said:

Today’s decision comes amid 29 ongoing investigations by Ofcom into the due impartiality of RT’s news and current affairs coverage of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. We consider the volume and potentially serious nature of the issues raised within such a short period to be of great concern – especially given RT’s compliance history, which has seen the channel fined £200,000 for previous due impartiality breaches.

The station is already off-air in the UK as a result of sanctions introduced in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ofcom continued:

We have concluded that we cannot be satisfied that RT can be a responsible broadcaster in the current circumstances. Ofcom is therefore revoking RT’s licence to broadcast with immediate effect.

Its chief executive Melanie Dawes added:

Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country, and the bar for action on broadcasters is rightly set very high.

08:03 AM

‘Serious safety concerns’ over agency hires

Mark Dickinson from Nautilus International (see 7:42am update), also said there are “serious safety concerns” over P&O Ferries’ move to replace its staff with agency workers.

He said:

There are serious safety concerns, which is why the company cannot reintroduce services with the lower-paid agency crew that they've recruited via this company called International Ferry Management of Malta.

The union boss said the Maritime Coastguard Agency must be “absolutely clear and confident that those new crew, unfamiliar with the vessels, unfamiliar with the routes, with the berths”.

He continued:

This is an intensely worrying situation. We’ve written to the Maritime Coastguard Agency and we hope and we pray that they will do their job. I know they will. They will do their job and make sure the ships are safe.

07:54 AM

Heappey: Government was in the dark about P&O

Here’s some more comments from Armed Forces Minister James Heappey’s Sky News interview, via my colleague Mason Boycott-Owen.

The MP called the sackings “disgraceful”, but suggested the Government did not know they were looming:

As far as I know from colleagues around Government, I don’t think we got much more notice than the employees of P&O did. My great friend the Transport Minister was in the Commons yesterday and I could see from the expression on his face just how angry he was at the way P&O had handled this. Most importantly for the people who were fired, but actually it’s just shoddy to do that and not give the Department for Transport any notice that you’re going to do it, as they would have wanted to have been involved in a discussion with P&O to do things differently.

Despite his strong words, the minister suggested officials may limited in how much they can do for the workers who have lost their jobs:

[DfT] are seeing what they can do to try and make the situation better but the reality is that P&O has made a commercial decision and as much as we disagree with it, I fear for those workers, they’ve been badly let down by their employer.

Did government know about P&O in advance?



07:47 AM

Protest set to kickoff at noon

Three demonstrations are planned today according to the Rail & Maritime Union, which describes Thursday’s events as a “jobs massacre”.

12pm at Dover

12pm at Hull

1pm at Liverpool

07:42 AM

Union: We are preparing legal action

Mark Dickinson from union Nautilus International said his organisation is making preparations for legal action against P&O Ferries, alongside the RMT union.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said:

07:36 AM

Minister: P&O treatment of staff ‘horrendous’

Speaking on Sky News, Armed Forces Minister James Heappey has said P&O’s actions yesterday were an “absolutely horrendous way to treat their staff”.

Asked whether the Treasury can reclaim the furlough money given to P&O, reportedly roughly £10m in total, he said:

I don’t know. It sounds like exactly the type of thing that if I were the Treasury I would be asking for. But I don’t know exactly how these things work I'm afraid, I'm sorry.

07:28 AM

Agenda: Protests brewing over P&O

Good morning. Demonstrations are planned against the brutal sacking of 800 P&O workers, with events planned in Dover, Hull and Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Oil prices are climbing again, with Brent breaking close to $110 a barrel, amid doubts over talks between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the FTSE 100 is set to build on yesterday’s gains with a moderate rise at the open.

What happened overnight

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday after Wall Street extended a rally into a third day and oil prices pushed higher. Tokyo and Sydney advanced while Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul declined.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng wavered after barrelling higher for two days as Chinese leaders promised to provide more support for the economy and markets, suggesting Beijing might temper its crackdowns on technology and real estate companies.

The Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.3pc to 3,205.90.

