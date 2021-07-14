  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As protests roil Cuba, Biden faces pressure to keep Trump policies despite campaign pledge

Deirdre Shesgreen, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden has not taken steps to reverse the Trump administration's hard-line policy toward Cuba, despite promises during the campaign that he would move to loosen travel restrictions, lift sanctions and ease limits on remittances.

Now, with the Cuban government seemingly on the defensive amid historic street protests over high prices and food shortages, Biden may find it increasingly difficult to enact sweeping changes in U.S.-Cuba policy.

"It would be rather unthinkable for the U.S. government to lift pressure mechanisms on the Cuban regime right as its security apparatus is bearing down on the Cuban people, who are expressing their desire for an end to more than 70 years of repression," said Ryan C. Berg, an expert on Latin American at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think tank.

July 12, 2021: Riot police walk the streets after a demonstration against the government of President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Arroyo Naranjo Municipality, Havana. Cuba on Monday blamed a &quot;policy of economic suffocation&quot; of United States for unprecedented anti-government protests, as President Joe Biden backed calls to end &quot;decades of repression&quot; on the communist island. Thousands of Cubans participated in Sunday&#39;s demonstrations, chanting &quot;Down with the dictatorship,&quot; as President Miguel D&#xed;az-Canel urged supporters to confront the protesters.
July 12, 2021: Riot police walk the streets after a demonstration against the government of President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Arroyo Naranjo Municipality, Havana. Cuba on Monday blamed a "policy of economic suffocation" of United States for unprecedented anti-government protests, as President Joe Biden backed calls to end "decades of repression" on the communist island. Thousands of Cubans participated in Sunday's demonstrations, chanting "Down with the dictatorship," as President Miguel Díaz-Canel urged supporters to confront the protesters.

"The Cuban regime under President (Miguel) Diaz-Canel will likely sharpen its response at some point, complicating any sort of opening to Cuba on which Biden campaigned," he said. "At the very least, these protests – their size, scope, and their organic nature – will force the Biden administration to think more deeply about Cuba, which was a back burner issue for the administration."

The rare protests – with thousands of Cubans taking to the streets in defiance of the Communist government's intolerance for dissent – have stirred hope of a revolution among Cuban Americans in Florida, a pivotal political constituency that decidedly favored Trump in 2020.

Daniela Ferrera, a Cuban immigrant who lives in Florida and supported Biden's 2020 campaign, said she wants to see the president make good on his promises to ease remittances and sanctions so she can help her family members who are suffering amid Cuba's botched pandemic response.

"It seems like this is the real catalyst for change that we've been yearning for all these years," said Ferrera, co-founder of Cubanos Pa'lante, a group that seeks to send aid to Cubans.

"What many in our community would like to see is for this not to become a political football between Republicans and Democrats, but rather to take it as a humanitarian crisis, which is ultimately what it is," she said.

But Biden faces "countervailing winds" on Cuba that make the path forward politically difficult no matter which way he tries to go, said Susan MacManus, a political science professor emeritus at the University of South Florida. Any moves by the White House that are perceived as soft on the island's Communist government would likely spark "a big backlash," MacManus said, and Cuba policy would become all the more fraught as the 2022 elections draw closer.

In Congress, a key Biden ally – Sen. Bob Menendez, a Cuban American and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee – suggested the U.S. could use this moment to foment change in Cuba.

"I don't think the administration should just return to the Obama policies (on Cuba), which showed themselves not to succeed in the aspirations that they had," Menendez told the Hill newspaper on Monday. "It's time for the United States ... to create an opportunity for (Cubans) to realize change in their own country."

Cuba is suffering its worst economic crisis in decades, with food shortages and high prices exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The island has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases and has a low vaccination rate.

“We are fed up with the queues, the shortage. That’s why I’m here,” one middle-aged protester told The Associated Press. He declined to identify himself for fear of being arrested.

US-Cuba policy: Economic sanctions, travel restrictions

Biden's advisers have said the administration was reviewing its Cuba policy and signaled that no changes were imminent.

"We are going to be taking a close look at what has and has not worked in the past," State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing Tuesday. "Unfortunately in the case of Cuba, there may be more that has not worked than has."

On Monday, Biden expressed support for the protesters, saying the Cuban people "are demanding their freedom from an authoritarian regime” and warning the country's leaders against trying to stifle the demonstrations.

During the campaign, Biden vowed to reverse former President Donald Trump's crackdown on trade and travel with Cuba. Among other steps, Trump banned flights to all Cuban cities except Havana, reimposed economic sanctions on the island, and limited remittances that Cuban Americans could send to family members in their home country.

“The administration’s approach is not working. Cuba is no closer to democracy than it was four years ago,” Biden said in an October campaign swing through Florida.

In March, a band of progressive Democrats pushed Biden to make good on his promises, arguing that Trump's policies were increasing the economic misery on the island.

“With the stroke of a pen, you can assist struggling Cuban families and promote a more constructive approach," Rep. Bobby Rush and more than 70 other House Democrats wrote in a letter to the president March 2.

Richard Feinberg, a national security adviser in the Clinton administration, said Biden could spark a "large-scale immigration crisis" if he takes the politically expeditious path of maintaining a hard line.

"If the goal is to continue to strangle the economy to create discontent on the island, we keep up the pressure. Then what happens?" said Feinberg, now a professor of international political economy at the University of California, San Diego. "Do you think the Cuban government is going to say 'We agree, we give up'?"

Already, the government has limited internet access, arrested protesters and deployed a heavy police presence in response to the weekend's widespread demonstrations.

Feinberg said that if the U.S. doesn't ease its economic stranglehold on Cuba, it could lead to violent confrontations and desperate attempts to leave the country – fueled by "a flotilla of yachts departing South Florida" with Cuban Americans vowing to pick up their fleeing countrymen.

He faulted the White House for failing to prioritize Cuba policy from the outset and agreed that Biden is now boxed in politically, particularly because of Menendez's power to stymie Biden's foreign policy agenda.

"He has the power to hold up a lot of legislation and nominations," Feinberg said.

Menendez's spokesman did not respond to a request for an interview. But in an interview with MSNBC on Tuesday, the New Jersey Democrat urged the Biden administration to look for ways to expand internet access via satellite feeds and work to prevent a crackdown on the protesters:

"I think we should be messaging to the Cuban military ... 'There is a place for you in a democratic Cuba – as long as you don’t have blood on your hands.'"

Contributing: Matthew Brown, The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cuba protests complicate Biden's promise to ease Trump sanctions

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘This is one of those moments.’ Dems urge Biden to deliver Miami speech on Cuba, Haiti.

    Two days after pro-democracy protests broke out throughout Cuba for the first time in decades, a prominent executive came to Miami to express solidarity with the Cuban people and listen to voices in the exile community.

  • Biden vows to protect right to vote from GOP limits

    Biden attacks Republican efforts to limit voting rights, saying they constitute 'the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War.'

  • 'Have you no shame?': Biden blasts GOP voter restrictions

    Numerous Republican-controlled states have passed new voting restrictions this year, a push encouraged by Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump.In a passionate speech in a city considered the nation's birthplace, Biden, without naming him, took aim at Trump for false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from the Republican former president through widespread voting fraud."The Big Lie is just that: a big lie," Biden said to a crowd in Philadelphia, referring to unfounded fraud election claims by Trump and his supporters.The voting rights legislation faces an uphill battle in Congress, where Biden's fellow Democrats have been stymied by Senate Republicans who blocked it even from being debated.Biden's focus on the subject, even if the legislation fails, enables him to rally support among Democratic voters as his party works to maintain control of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections.

  • 2022 Jeep Compass gets a refresh with a much sharper interior

    The 2022 Jeep Compass has been revealed in U.S.-spec for the Chicago Auto Show. The main design differences on the Compass include revised front and rear fascias. Gone is the lumpy, plasticky dash of the old Compass.

  • “Jab Me, Joe” — & Other Thoughts We Have About This Biden Photo

    Counties across the United States with low vaccination rates are starting to see COVID cases begin to rise again, as the delta variant makes its way across the country. As such, President Joe Biden is pulling out the big guns in a plea to young people to get vaccinated. While millions of Americans have gotten their jabs, young adults between the ages of 18 to 29 are reluctant to get vaccinated because they aren’t worried about developing severe cases of COVID-19. So Biden bravely did what no pre

  • Trump’s Former Energy Chief to Push Gas Exports for Sempra

    (Bloomberg) -- Sempra Energy’s new infrastructure unit has hired former Trump administration official Dan Brouillette, enlisting the onetime cabinet secretary as part of its mission to expand LNG exports and other technology.Brouillette, who served as former President Donald Trump’s energy secretary from December 2019 to January 2021, “will be a key member” of Sempra Infrastructure, the company said in an emailed statement.“We believe our new Sempra Infrastructure business is well positioned to

  • House Democrats call on Biden to lift Trump's Cuba sanctions as its regime faces growing democratic protests

    Biden's Cuba policy so far has effectively been a continuation of Trump's, even though he pledged to reverse sanctions imposed by his predecessor.

  • State lawmakers overruled Key West voters on cruise ships. City leaders say they’ll step in.

    The fight to limit cruise ships in Key West appears far from over.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks to Invest $25,000 In Right Now

    As many of you likely know, Amazon is the leading online retailer in the United States. Back in April, a report from eMarketer pegged its online market share at 40.4%, which is over 33 percentage points higher than the next-closest competitor, Walmart. Despite retail generally producing low margins, Amazon has leaned on its e-commerce popularity to sign up more than 200 million people worldwide to a Prime membership.

  • ‘Life and death’: Norwegian cruises asks judge to nix DeSantis’ ban on vaccine passports

    The third-largest cruise company in the world asked a federal judge Tuesday to overturn a new Florida law that bars companies from requiring cruise passengers provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, escalating the industry’s battle with Governor Ron DeSantis.

  • Senate Democrats announce $3.5T go-it-alone reconciliation budget agreement

    Senate Democrats said they reached a framework for a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill proposal they will attempt to move in the upper chamber without Republican support alongside a bipartisan infrastructure proposal.

  • Ivanka Trump's Midsummer Trip to Aspen Seems Like Another Move to Distance Herself From Donald Trump

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner seem to be creating as much distance as possible between the Trump family politics and their own careers and personal lives. Instead of heading to Dallas for the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) with Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, she and her husband hit the beautiful mountain […]

  • This Photo Of Prince George At The EuroCup Finals Is Too Adorable

    He couldn't contain his excitement about England's first goal.

  • Russia blisters under heatwave

    In the city of Pskov, close to the Russian-Estonian border, thermometers hit the 32 degrees Celsius mark.Last year, the highest daily temperature in Pskov in July was 24 degrees Celsius.Last month was the warmest June month on record for North America, and the fourth warmest globally, scientists at the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service reported on Wednesday (July 7).In recent years, scientific advances have allowed researchers to link specific extreme weather events to climate change.

  • ESPN Chief Weighs in on Maria Taylor-Rachel Nichols Dispute

    ESPN plans to drill deeper into issues of diversity and inclusion, going as far as to examine the exit interviews of recently departed employees, in the wake of a dispute that has engulfed two of the network’s basketball reporters, the chairman of the Disney-backed outlet told staffers in a memo. “Change takes time, and I […]

  • U.S. will not give refuge to those fleeing Cuba and Haiti by boat

    "Allow me to be clear: if you take to the sea, you will not come to the United States," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas warned on Tuesday.

  • Democrats push $3.7B bill to secure Capitol; GOP offers less

    Senate Democrats are proposing $3.7 billion in emergency spending to bolster security at the Capitol, repay outstanding debts from the Jan. 6 insurrection and help the federal government defray costs from the COVID-19 pandemic. The legislation met immediate opposition from Republicans who floated a much narrower version. Democrats say their bill, which comes more than six months after the attack on the Capitol by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, is necessary to ensure that the Capitol Police officers who battled the insurrectionists that day, and the National Guard troops who protected the building for months afterward, do not face pay cuts or funding shortfalls in the coming months.

  • Biden calls GOP voting bills a "21st century Jim Crow assault" on democracy

    President Joe Biden gave a speech on voting rights in Philadelphia and denounced Republican efforts to tighten voter restrictions, calling it a "21st century Jim Crow assault" that threatens American democracy. He urged Congress to pass new voting rights protections. Watch his remarks.

  • Arizona Senate president says 2020 election audit's ballot count differs from Maricopa tally

    Ballots counted in the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election differs from the tally by Maricopa County officials.

  • George Conway Reveals The 1 Truth Trump Let Slip Amid His Latest Flurry Of Lies

    The conservative attorney named the "fundamental truth" hidden in Trump's insurrection claims.