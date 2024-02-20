Protests staged over Coventry City Council spending cuts

The council said it was being underfunded by central government

Protests have been held outside Coventry City Council offices over the authority's plans to make cuts to balance the books.

The council has said a £30m budget gap could put it at risk of effective bankruptcy next year, adding it is underfunded by central government.

But staff, campaigners and charities at the protest said spending cuts removed a "lifeline" for people.

Between 60 and 70 people gathered at the offices on Tuesday.

The council has said it is planning to make £8.4m in cuts to services in 2024/25, with plans to switch off 70% of overnight street lighting, increase some city parking charges and bill residents £40 a year for the collection of garden waste.

Budget plans also include funding being pulled for five home-to-school bus routes, with travel support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) being subject to review.

Among the protesters was David Filer, a maths tutor and branch chair for the University and College Union, who said he was concerned for the future of adult education services which had, he said, seen "cut upon cut upon cut" over the past few years.



"When I joined the service we provided all kinds of services for the population of Coventry," Mr Filer said.

"Now it seems to be more focused on education to get a job. If you're not [seeking] a job, we're struggling to provide the facilities you might want."

He added he feared for creche closures at adult educational facilities, which would, he said, hit parents who were trying to get into education but needed childcare - with some classes made up of 30 to 40% of people in that situation, he stated.

"I think the message we want to get across is 'you shouldn't be making the cuts'," he said.



Natalie Thompson, CEO of rape crisis centre charity CRASAC, said the service was already being affected by cuts as it had to freeze recruitment which meant closing its waiting list to new users.

"The difficulty is that there is no real tangible alternative," she said.

The situation was "going to impact so many people", she added.

She said the "fight" for grants and funding was getting harder, and more and more charities were facing the same situation.

