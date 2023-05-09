Protests stop Russia envoy at Soviet Poland cemetery
STORY: The protesters staged an installation at the entrance of the cemetery, featuring replicas of shelled buildings and crosses, imitating tombstones, with the names of children who died under Russian fire.
"We have set up our art installation here, which depicts the effects of Russian crimes in Ukraine. As a result, when the Russian ambassador to Poland lays flowers at the monument, he will have to walk through the symbolic streets of the destroyed Mariupol, passing by the bombed houses of Bucha, Irpen, and Kherson," said Euromaidan activist, Viktoria Pogrebniak, at a rally in front of the cemetery.
Russia's ambassador, Sergei Andreyev, chose not to walk through the installation and laid flowers on the ground before leaving.