Protests stop Russia envoy at Soviet Poland cemetery

STORY: Russia marked its Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War Two, with military parades in Moscow and other cities for what has become one of the most important holidays in that country under President Vladimir Putin.Even more-so this year during the war in Ukraine - a war Putin launched partly on the claim that the Ukrainian government is a neo-Nazi regime.But the realities of this modern war are also visible.There's tanks, infantry, even missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads on display; but there was no flyover by warplanes. That part was cancelled. Parades in some other cities were also scaled back or cancelled entirely.It comes amid security concerns such as the drone that exploded over the Kremlin last week, and shortages of troops and ammunition on the frontlines.President Putin seen here with allies including the leaders of Armenia and Belarus, laying flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier."We believe that any ideology of supremacy is disgusting, evil and deadly in its nature.""The Western globalist elites, however, still preach about their exceptionalism. They are pitting people against each other and dividing society, provoking bloody conflicts and coups, sowing hatred, Russophobia, aggressive nationalism, destroying the traditional family values that make people people.""They seem to have forgotten what the Nazis' claim to world supremacy led to."Meanwhile, this explosion was seen over Kyiv the morning of the parade.Ukraine's military says it shot down 23 out of 25 Russian cruise missiles overnight, most of them fired at the capital, with no reports of casualties.Ukraine and its allies also frequently make allegories to World War Two.On Monday President Zelenskiy compared Putin's Russia to Nazi Germany, and says Ukraine will fight now as it did then.