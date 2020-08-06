    Advertisement

    Prothena: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    DUBLIN (AP) _ Prothena Corp. (PRTA) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.3 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents.

    The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.

    The drug developer posted revenue of $195,000 in the period.

    Prothena shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.91, a climb of 40% in the last 12 months.

