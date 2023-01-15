Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) shareholder returns have been strong, earning 299% in 3 years

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. To wit, the Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) share price has flown 299% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's even up 6.1% in the last week. But this might be partly because the broader market had a good week last week, gaining 3.3%.

Since the stock has added US$168m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Prothena

Prothena isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Prothena saw its revenue grow at 91% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 59% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

If you are thinking of buying or selling Prothena stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Prothena shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 44% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 8%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Prothena better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Prothena is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Of course Prothena may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)?

    Diodes Incorporated ( NASDAQ:DIOD ), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of...

  • Fluor Corporation's (NYSE:FLR) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

    Fluor's (NYSE:FLR) stock is up by a considerable 34% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's...

  • Loss-Making Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Set To Breakeven

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Nabors Industries Ltd.'s...

  • With EPS Growth And More, Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Makes An Interesting Case

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • In spite of recent selling, insiders still have the largest holding in Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) with a 49% ownership

    Every investor in Cepton, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CPTN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group...

  • Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

    If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common...

  • Is There An Opportunity With Myers Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:MYE) 47% Undervaluation?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Myers Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:MYE ) by taking the...

  • Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) shareholders have endured a 64% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    Over the last month the Home Point Capital Inc. ( NASDAQ:HMPT ) has been much stronger than before, rebounding by 74...

  • An Intrinsic Calculation For Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Suggests It's 35% Undervalued

    How far off is Dillard's, Inc. ( NYSE:DDS ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • 25 Biggest Florida Companies and Stocks

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 Biggest Florida Companies and Stocks. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Florida Companies and Stocks. If all U.S. states were countries, Florida would be the 18th biggest economy in the entire world, bigger than the […]

  • Sculpture commemorates Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King in Boston

    Nearly 60 years after Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed thousands on the Boston Common, city officials unveiled a sculpture commemorating the civil rights leader and his wife, Coretta Scott King. The bronze sculpture, which is 20 feet tall and 40 feet wide, is the largest monument in the U.S. dedicated to racial equity and is located in the town where the couple first met. King was studying as a doctoral student in theology at Boston University when he met Coretta, who was studying at the New England Conservatory of Music.

  • Risk of default is 'real' if Democrats, Republicans can't compromise on debt ceiling: Bacon

    Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., warned Sunday that there is a concerning risk of a default on the federal government's debts if Democrats and Republicans are unable to compromise on raising the nation's rapidly approaching borrowing limit. "I think it is a real threat that both sides have to take serious," Bacon told ABC "This Week" co-host Jonathan Karl.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) 26% Undervaluation?

    How far off is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMD ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • Three arrested, $160,000 worth of methamphetamine pills seized in SC traffic stop

    Sumter County Sheriff’s deputies found meth, along with marijuana and liquid PCP, during a traffic stop on I-95.

  • Big banks stockpile funds for possible recession

    STORY: Wall Street's biggest banks kicked off the fourth-quarter earnings season with cautious outlooks on Friday, saying they stockpiled more rainy-day funds to be ready for a possible recession ahead, setting aside a total of roughly $4 billion to prepare for soured loans. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America reported quarterly profit that beat estimates, while profit at Wells Fargo and Citigroup fell short of forecasts. But Reuters U.S. Finance Editor Lananh Nguyen said it was the notes of caution about the U.S. economy that had the attention of investors. "The four banks that reported earnings today were basically in line with expectations of setting up some preparations for a worsening economy this year. So while the banks reported results that were basically decent, what was really important was the commentary from the CEOs today. And the markets were listening for any sense that they were seeing worsening figures in their businesses or any trouble by the U.S. consumers. Right now, it sounds like U.S. consumers are holding up fairly well. They've still got money in their accounts. And a lot of people are still, you know, very well employed. And so there isn't this kind of disastrous, you know, tailing off of the economy in the consumer segment. But what the CEOs did mention was that, you know, they're very careful about what's to come. The outlook is extremely uncertain. And so they're flagging up a lot of these risk factors that could start to affect the economy in the later half of this year." The risks highlighted by bank executives included geopolitical tensions as well as stubbornly high inflation, which has led to the Federal Reserve's fastest rate hiking cycle since the 1980s to cool demand in the U.S. economy. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said U.S. consumers remained healthy but that he didn't yet know the "ultimate effect of the headwinds coming." Bank of America chief Brian Moynihan also acknowledged a "increasingly slowing economic environment." "We're hearing the word mild quite a bit and mild recession. You know, that the economic slowdown isn't going to be really, really catastrophic, that it's going to be a, you know, a shallower slowdown. That remains to be seen. And they definitely hedged by saying there are many risk factors that could affect that outlook. But for now, the bank CEOs and executives, they are warning about a more pessimistic scenario, but they're still not, you know, kind of ringing any alarm bells." Shares of the big banks were higher in afternoon trading, reversing declines in the morning. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs report earnings next week.

  • TRX Gold's (TSE:TNX) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

    To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things...

  • 15 Biggest Chinese State-Owned Companies

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 Biggest Chinese State-owned Companies. You can skip our detailed analysis of the Chinese economy and go directly to the 5 Biggest Chinese State-owned Companies. With a GDP of US$ 17.73 trillion, China has the world’s second-largest economy, trailing only the United States. Low labor costs and cutting-edge technology […]

  • 25 Biggest Illinois Companies and Stocks

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 25 biggest Illinois companies and stocks. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 Biggest Illinois Companies and Stocks. If all U.S. states were countries, Illinois would be the 21st largest economy in the world. It is the fifth […]

  • Alameda liquidators just lost $72,000 on a DeFi lending platform while trying to recover funds for creditors, analytics firm says

    "There were some embarrassing on-chain faux pas's committed by the operators," blockchain analytics firm Arkham Intelligence said.

  • Death investigation underway after Orange County woman found unresponsive, deputies say

    A death investigation is underway after deputies respond to a domestic disturbance in Orange County.