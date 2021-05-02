Prothena PLC Stock Is Estimated To Be Possible Value Trap

- By GF Value





The stock of Prothena PLC (NAS:PRTA, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be possible value trap, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $26.54 per share and the market cap of $1.2 billion, Prothena PLC stock appears to be possible value trap. GF Value for Prothena PLC is shown in the chart below.





The reason we think that Prothena PLC stock might be a value trap is because its Piotroski F-score is only 3, out of the total of 9. Such a low Piotroski F-score indicates the company is getting worse in multiple aspects in the areas of profitability, funding and efficiency. In this case, investors should look beyond the low valuation of the company and make sure it has no long-term risks. To learn more about how the Piotroski F-score measures the business trend of a company, please go here. Furthermore, Prothena PLC has an Altman Z-score of 1.30, which indicates that the financial condition of the company is in the distressed zone and implies a higher risk of bankruptcy. An Altman Z-score of above 2.99 would be better, indicating safe financial conditions. To learn more about how the Z-score measures the financial risk of the company, please go here.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Prothena PLC has a cash-to-debt ratio of 16.56, which is in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. The overall financial strength of Prothena PLC is 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Prothena PLC is poor. This is the debt and cash of Prothena PLC over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Prothena PLC has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $0.9 million and loss of $2.79 a share. Its operating margin is -13216.18%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Overall, the profitability of Prothena PLC is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Prothena PLC over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Prothena PLC's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 89% of the companies in Biotechnology industry. Prothena PLC's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 12.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Prothena PLC's ROIC is -256.31 while its WACC came in at 7.61. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Prothena PLC is shown below:

Overall, Prothena PLC (NAS:PRTA, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be possible value trap. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Biotechnology industry. To learn more about Prothena PLC stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

