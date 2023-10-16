Prothena prepares for potential sale - Bloomberg News

(Reuters) -Drug developer Prothena Corp is preparing for a potential sale, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company has been speaking to advisers as it prepares to explore options that may include a sale or partnership, the report said.

Shares of the company, which had a market value of $2.36 billion as of last close, were up 24% at $54.71 in afternoon trading on Monday.

Ireland, Dublin-based Prothena could attract interest from larger drugmakers if it decides to go ahead, according to the report.

Prothena said it does not comment on market speculation, when contacted by Reuters.

The drug developer's experimental treatment for Alzheimer's disease, PRX012, is being tested in early stage trials and aims to clear plaques formed by protein pieces called beta amyloid in patients' brains.

The company expects results from the trial by the end of this year.

The Bloomberg report said the deliberations are in early stage and Prothena could opt to remain independent for longer, especially if the data from its Alzheimer's trial is negative.

Prothena's lead experimental therapy, birtamimab, is in a late-stage trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis - a rare and fatal disease.

The company is also studying other potential treatments for Alzheimer's disease and for Parkinson's disease.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sriraj Kalluvila)