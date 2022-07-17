Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) investors are sitting on a loss of 56% if they invested three years ago

If you are building a properly diversified stock portfolio, the chances are some of your picks will perform badly. Long term Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 56% drop in the share price over that period. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 46% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years that the share price fell, Proto Labs' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 23% each year. This fall in EPS isn't far from the rate of share price decline, which was 24% per year. So it seems like sentiment towards the stock hasn't changed all that much over time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Proto Labs shareholders are down 46% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 6% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

