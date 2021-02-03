Protocol for post-Brexit trade has put Northern Ireland's links to UK at risk and must be scrapped, Arlene Foster says

Harry Yorke
Updated
Arlene Foster
Arlene Foster

Arlene Foster has said the protocol governing post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland “cannot work” and must be scrapped, as Boris Johnson warned Brussels he could override parts of the agreement.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister has warned that simply extending grace periods for businesses cannot solve the “wholly disproportionate” paperwork and checks they face, and that the province’s “political and economic links” to the UK are now at risk.

Writing for The Telegraph after holding crunch talks with the Prime Minister, she urges him to work with her to find “permanent solutions” to the problems being experienced by traders moving goods across the Irish Sea.

This includes establishing “significant exemptions” for goods for sale in Northern Ireland, with Mrs Foster adding that additional checks introduced as part of the agreement “amounts to bureaucracy over logic and disruption to supply lines with no actual risk.”

Her intervention comes after Mr Johnson threatened Brussels with unilateral action unless it dealt with problems with the Northern Ireland Protocol, which was established to ensure the smooth flow of goods between Britain and the province, which remains in the EU customs orbit.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister told MPs he was prepared to trigger Article 16 of the protocol - a measure of last resort - which would allow the UK to override parts of agreement it believes is causing societal or economic problems in the province.

Separately, Michael Gove wrote to his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic calling for a two year extension of a number of grace periods granted to supermarkets, hauliers, chilled meat importers, parcel couriers and medicine suppliers operating in Northern Ireland.

In a crunch meeting held on Wednesday night, Mr Gove is said to have stressed to the European Commission vice-president that Brussels needed to engage with the UK’s proposals urgently.

Mrs Foster and Brandon Lewis, the Northern Ireland Secretary, also warned that the EU’s aborted move to erect a hard vaccine border on the island of Ireland last week had created significant “tension” in the province, particularly among unionists.

In his letter, Mr Gove said the extensions, as well as striking a bilateral agreement with Ireland on pet transport, were the “minimum steps” necessary to address growing concerns with the protocol. Mr Sefcovic will now travel to London next week to try to resolve the controversy.

However, Mrs Foster warns that extending the grace periods is “not sufficient”, adding: “The Protocol has upset the balance of relationships flowing from the Belfast Agreement that many others claimed were unalterable.

“We have indicated to the Government that both the actions of the EU last Friday and the damage being inflicted on our East -West links within the United Kingdom, cannot continue if Northern Ireland’s political and economic links to the rest of the United Kingdom are to be maintained and respected in all their parts.”

“The Northern Ireland Protocol has not worked, cannot work and in light of our proposals to the Government, needs to be replaced.”

Earlier in the day, she also highlighted a recent incident where the Ministry of Defence had experienced an issue moving military goods between Britain and Northern Ireland due to confusion over the protocol.

While a Government spokesman insisted this had been the result of human error and had been resolved, Mrs Foster said: “This complete confusion is only another symptom of the chaos being created by the Northern Ireland Protocol. Even our military are at sixes and sevens as to what rules they need to follow.”

Mr Johnson told MPs at PMQs that he would do whatever it took to protect the UK internal market
Mr Johnson told MPs at PMQs that he would do whatever it took to protect the UK internal market

During his meeting with Mrs Foster yesterday morning, Mr Johnson also hit out at the EU’s “cavalier approach” to Northern Ireland after it triggered Article 16 as part of new vaccine export controls.

While Brussels hastily performed a U-turn, Mr Johnson said he was “deeply shocked” by the move, which has been blamed for stoking community tensions in Northern Ireland.

In his letter to Mr Sefcovic, leaked to The Daily Telegraph, Mr Gove also claimed that the move had “profoundly undermined” trust in the protocol and required urgent action to remedy.

Putting forward six proposals, he urged Brussels to extend by two years the three month grace period granted to Northern Irish supermarkets and their suppliers.

The UK has also asked for a permanent solution to be found for chilled meat products, which face being banned after a six month exemption period, but will accept another extension if one cannot be found in time.

Similar extensions have been requested for parcels and medicines, with the UK calling on Brussels to reconsider rules on the import of seed potatoes and for a bilateral agreement to be struck with Ireland on pet transport.

Whitehall sources signalled that the threat to trigger Article 16 was genuine, although one suggested a one-year extension could be enough to satisfy Mr Johnson.

However, senior Tory MPs suggested Mr Gove was using a major international backlash against the EU over the controversy to try and force a renegotiation of the protocol.

Likening it to tactics previously deployed by Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former chief adviser, a Tory source said: "The EU's actions have given the UK an opening. I think they want to renegotiate it.

"I think the UK is going to use the EU arguments of the last four years against them. It's a classic Dom 'jiu jitsu' move - take their punch and use it to punch them back in the face.

A second added: "I think the Government realises the EU have cocked up massively and is on the back foot. If you did want to bring about change, now is the time to do it."

Originally published

