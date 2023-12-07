Proud 42-year NASA veteran who made history now having $400,000 issue with federal agency overseeing benefits

HOUSTON - "It's a privilege to work for NASA, said Linda Ham. "It was one of those the shoe fits, I've absolutely loved it, lived it, breathed it."

Not long after beginning her career at NASA in 1981, Linda made history by becoming the first female flight controller.

SUGGESTED: Edna High School cheerleader killed in 'capital murder', police investigating

"Then I was the first female flight director that did missions," she said.

Linda had planned on retiring January 3. She took $476,000 out of her retirement fund.

"I have a son with a disability, and I wanted that money to be specifically put in a Roth, so he could inherit that at some point," Linda said.

Linda says the $476,000 check she deposited with the Office of Personnel Management was cashed.

"Got a receipt back from the Office of Personnel Management who handles retirement," said Linda. "It's not a NASA thing, it's external to NASA. The receipt is for only $75,000."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Linda is left to wonder where's the $400,000.

"I had to read it four times in disbelief," she said.

Linda says she spent the last month calling the OPM hundreds of times.

"You get a recording, you can leave a message. They say they'll call you back, they don't call back," Linda said.

Judging by an internet search, Linda is far from being the only one with an issue with the Office of Personnel Management, which helps some three million federal workers with retirement and health benefits.