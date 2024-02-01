‘We are proud’: Auburn Police praise K9 that helped find missing 12-year-old

Auburn Police are praising their K9 that tracked a scent for two miles to help find a missing 12-year-old during an extensive search late Wednesday night.

“We are proud of the hard work put in by K9 Biza and are happy to report a positive outcome!” police said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

At about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Auburn Police learned that a 12-year-old child left their home around 8:30 p.m., police said. The child, who was reported missing, was last seen in the Pakachoag Hill area of Auburn.

Due to freezing temperatures and the missing child report, numerous Auburn Police officers, detectives and state police troopers converged on the area to try to locate the child.

Officer Ljunggren and his K9 partner Biza also responded.

“K9 Biza was able to pick up a scent and began to track the scent. K9 Biza tracked for a length of over two miles and led Officers to an area where evidence showed that the child had been present a short time earlier,” police said.

“Officers converged on this area and located the child a short time later. The child was reunited with their family and is safe,” police said.

