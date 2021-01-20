‘So proud of you’: Barack Obama and Kamala Harris bump fists in ‘remarkable’ Inauguration Day photo

Chris Riotta
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama was seen congratulating Vice President Kamala Harris at her inaugural ceremony on Wednesday in a moment that quickly went viral, as the first Black president fist bumped the first Black vice president at the US Capitol.

It was a historic sight, and one celebrated by Americans tuning in from across the country: the former president looked on as Ms Harris made her way to the inaugural dais and was sworn in as the first woman and Black and South Asian person to become vice president.

“So proud of you,” he could be heard saying to Ms Harris, as she smiled from behind her face mask.

Mr Obama then gave Ms Harris a double fist bump, along with former First Lady Michelle Obama, who also gave a fist bump to the new vice president.

Photos of the fist bump moment were called “remarkable” by viewers, with many celebrating a shot captured by Reuters photographer Jonathan Ernst.

Ms Harris’ oath on Wednesday was administered by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

Before she was sworn in, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said Ms Harris’ inauguration would be monumental for young people across the country.

“When she takes the oath of office, little girls and boys across the world will know that anything and everything is possible,” she said. “And in the end, that is America."

In a message posted to her social media accounts ahead of the inaugural ceremonies, Ms Harris noted the historic nature of her role.

“I’m here today because of the women who came before me,” she wrote in a caption.

The vice president often shares a quote from her mother, Shyamala Hopalan Harris, who said: “You may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last."

