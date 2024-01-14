‘Be proud of who you are’: Black Heritage Festival kicks off in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A popular Tampa Bay area tradition going back more than twenty years returned, kicking off in downtown Tampa.

The sounds of Dee Goodson’s acoustic guitar filled the air in Curtis Hixon Park to celebrate the annual Black Heritage Festival.

“Well, as a Black artist, it’s always a great thing, a special feeling to be a part of this type of event with other like-minded individuals that really want to see us progress as a culture. And it’s a great thing to be a part of,” Goodson said.

People from all over celebrated a festival of unity, resilience, and the power of community.

“A crazy electric audience for sure. You could feel the energy up there and it was very receptive,” Goodson said.

“Black culture is just to let the world know that we are people that love to dance, love to come together as a group, and just enjoy our life,” dancer Bonnie Brown said.

For decades, organizers said the festival has been a testament to the enduring spirit that defines black heritage.

“It is important because it just brings the community together. We’re able to reflect on how far we’ve come and where we’re headed. It’s just a family experience for people to reflect on the history, but also celebrated as well,” Media Coordinator Marilyn Shaw said.

The joyful two-day music festival not only includes music, but art and cultures from all around the bay area.

“It’s a fantastic way for the community to come together and celebrate culture, celebrate heritage, and be proud of who you are and the diversity of our great city,” State Senator Darryl Rouson said.

