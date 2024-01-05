Proud Boy who disappeared before Jan. 6 sentencing, faked overdose, gets 10 years in prison

A member of the far-right Proud Boys who pepper-sprayed police at the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, and ran away after he was convicted, was finally sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Christopher Worrell, 52, was supposed to be sentenced back in August, but he disappeared days before his hearing. He was captured about six weeks later, when he attempted to sneak back into his home in Naples, Fla.

Worrell has been in and out of custody throughout the case as he battles medical issues. After he was recaptured, he was admitted to a hospital for an apparent opioid overdose. However, investigators later said Worrell faked the overdose to delay his sentencing hearing even further.

At Thursday’s hearing, Worrell claimed he took a bunch of pills when he saw the cops closing in.

“I acted out of severe mental anguish and very genuine fear for my life,” he told Judge Royce Lamberth.

After pepper-spraying police at the Jan. 6 riot, Worrell was arrested in March 2021. However, he was released to house arrest in November of that year. While stuck behind bars before his trial, Worrell broke his wrist, and the necessary surgery was delayed. Judge Lamberth held D.C. jail officials in contempt of court and ordered Worrell’s release.

In May 2023, Worrell was convicted of assault, obstruction of Congress and other Jan. 6-related offenses. Ahead of his sentencing, he remained free to receive treatment for a rare form of lymphoma.

The sentencing hearing was set for Aug. 18, but Worrell fled on Aug. 15. He remained free for six weeks until he attempted to return home “covertly.” Cops arrested him and later found night-vision goggles, $4,000 in cash, and survivalist gear in the residence.

Prosecutors wanted Worrell to spend 14 years in prison and referenced his escape attempt at the hearing. However, Judge Lamberth imposed a 10-year sentence.

“It’s a hard case for me,” the judge said, recommending that Worrell spend his time in a prison medical facility.

Proud Boys have received some the heftiest sentences of any Jan. 6 defendant, with the longest going to the group’s leader, Enrique Tarrio, who was given 22 years behind bars.

