Proud Boy disappears ahead of sentencing in Capitol riot case

A member of the Proud Boys has disappeared ahead of his sentencing on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to an arrest warrant unsealed on Friday.

Christopher Worrell was convicted earlier this year on seven counts related to his conduct during the insurrection, including assaulting a group of Capitol Police officers with pepper spray and lying to investigators.

He was set to be sentenced on Friday, with prosecutors seeking 14 years in prison. However, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday, and his sentencing hearing was cancelled on Wednesday, court records show.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office for the District of Columbia said in a statement that they are “interested in any information the public might provide regarding his whereabouts.”

Worrell had been on house arrest in Florida since November 2021.

He is one of more than three dozen people charged in the Jan. 6 riot who have been tied to the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group.

Four members of the Proud Boys, including former leader Enrique Tarrio, were convicted of seditious conspiracy in May.

Federal prosecutors said in a filing on Thursday that they are seeking a 33-year prison sentence for Tarrio and between 27-33 years for the three others.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

