Proud Boy Ethan Nordean sentenced to 18 years in prison, tying for highest Jan. 6 sentence

Proud Boy Ethan Nordean on Friday was sentenced to 18 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack — a tie for the longest sentence handed down in connection with the riot.

A Washington state chapter leader of the right-wing extremist group, Nordean was convicted of seditious conspiracy and other serious felonies in May. He served as a leader in a special Proud Boys chapter called the Ministry of Self Defense, a group made up of “real men” dispatched to D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly applied a terrorism enhancement to his sentencing guidelines, according to a Justice Department (DOJ) release.

Nordean’s sentence is tied in length with Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who was sentenced to 18 years in prison in May.

The Proud Boys defendants have received some of the highest sentences given for participating in the Capitol attack. On Thursday, Joe Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in prison and Zachary Rehl was sentenced to 15 years — the second and third highest sentences handed down. Dominic Pezzola on Friday received a sentence of 10 years in prison.

Enrique Tarrio, former national chairman of the right-wing extremist group, is set to be sentenced next week. His sentence was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was canceled after Kelly, the judge, got sick.

The Proud Boys’ sentencings close the book on the historic seditious conspiracy cases brought by the DOJ after the Capitol was attacked.

More than 1,100 rioters have been charged across the country for their roles in that day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.