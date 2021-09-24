Proud Boy known as 'Milkshake' pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Capitol Building is stormed by a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, 2021
Mark Hosenball
·1 min read

By Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A self-identified member of the far right Proud Boys group nicknamed "Milkshake" pleaded not guilty on Friday to assaulting police and other charges stemming from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Daniel Scott, 27, a Florida man who has also lived in the Seattle area, faces a total of 10 criminal charges, including civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Scott pushed police officers backwards up the steps of a staircase on the Capitol's west terrace during the riot and then pulled an officer into the crowd of protesters.

The FBI says Scott wore a blue hat inscribed "GOD, Guns & TRUMP" and that the words "Proud Boy" were tattooed on one of his arms. Court documents include a picture of Scott standing with Ethan Nordean, suspected of being one of the Proud Boys leaders on that day.

Although Scott formally entered a not guilty plea in federal court in Washington, D.C., prosecutor William Dreher told U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that plea discussions could take place.

The Proud Boys are one of three right-wing militia groups targeted by prosecutors for their role in the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump that broke out as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's November presidential election victory.

More than 600 defendants have been arrested on riot-related charges.

(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hastert's settlement with accuser to be finalized Monday

    The deadline for attorneys to finalize an out-of-court settlement between former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert and a man who accused him of child sexual abuse was delayed until next week, the court clerk's office said Friday. A hearing on the agreement and an order to dismiss the lawsuit that the man brought over what he claimed was Hastert’s refusal to pay him $1.8 million to remain quiet about the alleged sexual abuse will be held Monday, according to the clerk’s office in Kendall County. Attorneys originally had until Friday to present the judge with the written settlement.

  • U.S. administers 388.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

    Those figures are up from the 387,821,704 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Sept. 23 out of 469,561,625 doses delivered. The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, as well as Johnson & Johnson's one-shot vaccine. Over 2.4 million people received an additional dose of either Pfizer or Moderna's vaccine since Aug. 13, when the U.S. authorized a third dose of the vaccines for people with compromised immune systems who are likely to have weaker protection from the two-dose regimens.

  • Raw surveillance video: Police say they believe this vehicle struck retired officer

    Police say they believe the vehicle seen in this video is the one that struck and killed a retired police officer on Route 125 in Kingston.

  • Why Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has been 'dragging myself through the mud'

    Nick Sirianni was hard on himself Thursday when asked about his personal self-scouting process. By Reuben Frank

  • Fugees return to New York for their first gig in 15 years … after a three-hour wait

    The rap trio kick off their just-announced world tour to an eager audience but fall into old habits of tardiness The reunited Fugees performed at Pier 17 in New York City in support of Global Citizen Live Photograph: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen Dressed in a red frock that flounced as she performed, the rapper, singer and musician Lauryn Hill told the eager but weary crowd: “Respect the miracle. Respect the miracle of this union” three and a half hours later than billed. High above

  • THE MANDALORIAN Comes to Life in Season 2 VFX Reel

    Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic shows how it combined both CGI and practical effects to bring season two of The Mandalorian to life. The post THE MANDALORIAN Comes to Life in Season 2 VFX Reel appeared first on Nerdist.

  • DB Dee Virgin scheduled to workout for Browns this week

    The Browns have the first workout scheduled for DB Dee Virgin after his Niners release. Can he break through to make the roster and help on special teams?

  • Guillermo Del Toro, James Gunn Have a Ton of Unmade Screenplays

    Guillermo del Toro, James Gunn, and other famous directors shared how many completed screenplays they've written that never got made. The post Guillermo Del Toro, James Gunn Have a Ton of Unmade Screenplays appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Interior’s Haaland Hints at Limits on Fossil Fuel Extraction

    (Bloomberg) -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland suggested a sharply limited role for fossil fuel extraction on U.S. federal lands and waters in her most expansive comments yet on the administration’s overhaul of oil and gas leasing.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing

  • Fact check: Biden's approval rating is higher than Trump's term low

    Polling averages, not individual polls, are the most accurate measure of a president's popularity.

  • Shang-Chi Set to Surpass Black Widow to Become Highest-Grossing Film amid COVID Pandemic

    The movie, which is currently still in theaters, is expected to earn a total of $195.2 million by the end of the week

  • Court indicates it may wait to rule on Georgia abortion law

    A federal appeals court seemed to indicate Friday that it would wait until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a case that seeks to overturn its landmark decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to an abortion before ruling on the appeal of a lower court's ruling blocking a restrictive Georgia abortion law. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in December on an attempt by Mississippi to overturn the high court's decision in Roe v. Wade, which affirmed the right to an abortion. Mississippi's law would ban abortions later than 15 weeks into a pregnancy.

  • How are Republicans torpedoing voting rights in Texas? An expert explains

    Harris county elections administrator says the restrictive voting bill is based on ‘bias and misleading reports’ Voting rights advocates at the Texas capitol in Austin. Photograph: Bob Daemmrich/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Happy Thursday, When Texas Republicans began crafting sweeping new voting restrictions a few months ago, there was little doubt that they were targeting one place in particular. On their minds was Harris county, the most populous county in the state, with about 2.4 millio

  • Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up

    Haitian migrants milled around makeshift shelters held up with giant reeds, as wind blew dust through the camp littered with plastic bottles and overflowing trash bags. All waited to learn their fate at a dramatically diminished Texas border encampment where almost 15,000 migrants had gathered just days ago under a bridge between Del Rio, Texas, and Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. About 4,000 remained on Thursday, Department of Homeland Security officials said.

  • Column: Nassib coming out barely a blip for unbeaten Raiders

    There are all sorts of storylines swirling around the Las Vegas Raiders. Quarterback Derek Carr is playing like an MVP. Turns out, it didn't cause a major uproar or tear up the locker room when the Raiders defensive end became the first prominent male athlete playing in a major U.S. team sport — the NFL, no less — to reveal he is gay.

  • GoDaddy took down another Texas abortion whistleblower tip site that charged people $20 to submit a claim

    The organization behind the site was created on September 7, days after GoDaddy removed Texas Right to Life's similar abortion whistleblower tip site.

  • Mexico allows limited return of activists to help porpoise

    The environmentalist group Sea Shepherd said Thursday the Mexican government will allow it to return to the Gulf of California to help efforts to save the critically endangered vaquita marina porpoise, but won’t allow the group to remove illegal gill nets. It marks the latest Mexican government move that appears to give equal weight to sovereignty and fishing concerns, and the fate of the world’s most endangered sea marine mammal. Only about 10 of the elusive porpoises are believed to remain in the Gulf, the only place they live, and they cannot be held or bred in captivity.

  • House passes bill to protect abortion rights in response to the Supreme Court leaving Texas' 6-week ban in place

    "When this court embraced this shameful Texas law, they brought shame to the United States Supreme Court," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

  • U.S. aerospace and defense CEOs unite behind COVID vaccine mandate -statement

    Leaders of the largest United States aerospace and defense companies are united in their effort to comply with the Biden administration's coronavirus vaccine mandate for U.S. workers and await further government guidance, their industry group said in a statement seen by Reuters on Thursday. Last week major defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp, the maker of Tomahawk missiles, mandated its 125,000 U.S. employees get vaccinated after President Joe Biden announced policies requiring employers with more than 100 workers to have them inoculated or tested weekly.

  • McConnell warms to Herschel Walker as primary war with Trump fizzles

    After vowing to tangle with the former president if necessary to nominate electable GOP candidates, the Senate minority leader is tacitly blessing many Trump endorsements.