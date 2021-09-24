Proud Boy known as 'Milkshake' pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges

By Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A self-identified member of the far right Proud Boys group nicknamed "Milkshake" pleaded not guilty on Friday to assaulting police and other charges stemming from the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

Daniel Scott, 27, a Florida man who has also lived in the Seattle area, faces a total of 10 criminal charges, including civil disorder and obstructing an official proceeding.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Scott pushed police officers backwards up the steps of a staircase on the Capitol's west terrace during the riot and then pulled an officer into the crowd of protesters.

The FBI says Scott wore a blue hat inscribed "GOD, Guns & TRUMP" and that the words "Proud Boy" were tattooed on one of his arms. Court documents include a picture of Scott standing with Ethan Nordean, suspected of being one of the Proud Boys leaders on that day.

Although Scott formally entered a not guilty plea in federal court in Washington, D.C., prosecutor William Dreher told U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that plea discussions could take place.

The Proud Boys are one of three right-wing militia groups targeted by prosecutors for their role in the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump that broke out as Congress met to certify Joe Biden's November presidential election victory.

More than 600 defendants have been arrested on riot-related charges.

(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Editing by Andy Sullivan and Grant McCool)