Proud Boy leader released from DC jail after serving four months





A Proud Boy leader was released from jail on Friday in Washington, D.C., after serving more than four months.

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio was sentenced to five months in jail after he took a Black Lives Matter banner from a D.C. church and burned it.

The D.C. Department of Corrections told USA Today Tarrio had been released.

Tarrio previously tried in November to get an early release and go into home confinement, citing inhumane conditions at the jail, but his request was denied by a judge.

D.C. Superior Court Judge Jonathan Pittman said he believed many of Tarrio's allegations and that the D.C. Department of Corrections admitted he was correct in many of his claims, but added that Tarrio did not present "extraordinary and compelling reasons" to be released early.

"I've been to jail before and what I've seen here, I've never seen anywhere else," Tarrio told the judge in November. "This place needs to be shut down immediately."

USA Today reported that it is not clear if Tarrio is still a leader of the alt-right group, as he previously said he would step down, but that members of the Proud Boys have continued to call him chairman.

The D.C. Department of Corrections has been accused multiple times of maintaining poor conditions at the D.C. jail by those detained at the facility due to their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The Hill has reached out to the D.C. Department of Corrections for comment.