Proud Boy Vanishes Days Before Jan. 6 Sentencing Hearing

A member of the Proud Boys disappeared from house arrest days before he was due to be sentenced for pepper spraying a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Authorities have issued a warrant for Christopher Worrell, who was arrested in March 2021 and this May convicted of seven charges related to his involvement in the Capitol attack. Prosecutors were seeking 14 years of prison time, and a terrorism enhancement to the sentence, at a now-canceled hearing originally scheduled for Friday.

In 2021, Worrell filed a complaint against the D.C. jail, alleging the facility’s staff mistreated him and inappropriately attended to his medical needs. Worrell was ultimately granted a release into house arrest. Worrell is now missing, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest on August 15.

The FBI has now issued a wanted poster for missing Jan. 6 defendant Christopher Worrell pic.twitter.com/6qiH46onAa — Daniel Barnes (@dnlbrns) August 18, 2023

Worrell is not the only member of the Proud Boys about to be sentenced in connection with Jan. 6.

The Justice Department announced on Thursday that they would seek 33 years of prison time for Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in May. Three other members of the extremist group, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, and Zachary Rehl, were convicted of seditious conspiracy alongside Tarrio.

LONGEST JAN 6 PRISON RECOMMENDATIONS SO FAR



Justice Dept seeks decades in prison for Proud Boys defendants



Enrique Tarrio – 33 years

Joe Biggs – 30 years

Zachary Rehl – 30 years

Ethan Norden – 27 years

Dom Pezzola – 20 years



(MORE) — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 18, 2023

Tarrio is scheduled to be sentenced on August 30. Nordean, Biggs, and Rehl are scheduled to be sentenced later that week.

More from Rolling Stone

Best of Rolling Stone

Click here to read the full article.