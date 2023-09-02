Proud Boy yells 'Trump won' after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for Capitol attack

Dominic Pezzola, the Proud Boy who used a police shield to smash his way into the US Capitol, yelled “Trump won” as he was jailed for 10 years by a federal judge in Washington on Friday.

Proud Boy leader, Ethan Nordean, 33, was also sentenced to 18 years in prison, after being convicted of seditious conspiracies and serious felonies in May. The sentence is the longest punishment in the case so far.

Pezzola, 46, a former marine, was convicted of assaulting police and obstructing an official proceeding. But he was acquitted of seditious conspiracy.

Sentencing Pezzola, US District Judge Timothy Kelly called him “the tip of the spear” in the attack.

Pezzola shattered the window, enabling other rioters to force their way into the building in the January 6 insurrection.

“The reality is you smashed that window in and let people begin to stream into the Capitol building and threaten the lives of our lawmakers,” Judge Kelly told Pezzola.

“It’s not something that I ever dreamed I would have seen in our country,” the judge said.

Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, are confronted by police officers outside the Senate Chamber - AP

Prosecutors, who sought a 20-year sentence, told the court Pezzola yelled obscenities and fought with police before wrestling the shield away from an officer.

“Rather than taking actions consistent with his self-professed motive of self-defence, Pezzola celebrated, posing with the shield while flashing the Proud Boys hand gesture, and chanting ‘USA! USA!’ While holding the shield above his head triumphantly,” prosecutors added

Having smashed his way into the building, Pezzola later filmed himself smoking a “victory cigar” inside the Capitol.

“Pezzola’s actions showed beyond a shadow of a doubt that he had intended to influence or affect the conduct of government by intimidation or coercion, or to retaliate against government conduct,” prosecutors said.

“He was an enthusiastic foot soldier,” Assistant US Attorney Erik Kenerson told the court.

Pleading for leniency, Pezzola’s partner, Lisa Magee, told the court that he had been an idiot and that their daughters had paid the price, being bullied as a result of their father’s actions. Pezzola also showed remorse when addressing the judge.

“I stand before you today as a changed and humble man. I have never denied what I did on J6,” he said.

“This was the worst, most regrettable decision in my life and I’m truly sorry.”

But the show of contrition ended after the judge left the court with Pezzola raising a fist and shouting “Trump won!” as he was led from the court.

Proud Boys members including Zachary Rehl, left, Ethan Nordean, centre, and Joseph Biggs, walk towards the US Capitol - AP

Pezzola and Nordean were the latest members of the far-right Proud Boys to be sentenced for their part in the violent attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

On Thursday, Joseph Biggs, 39, was jailed for 17 years. Zachary Rehl, 38, received a 15-year sentence.

Over 1,100 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the attack. More than 600 of them have been sentenced, with over half being jailed.

