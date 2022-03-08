Proud Boys former leader Enrique Tarrio charged with conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former leader of the far-right Proud Boys group, was charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and arrested Tuesday, the Justice Department said.

Tarrio, 38, was arrested in his hometown of Miami and was due to appear in federal court later on Tuesday, according to the Justice Department.

Tarrio was accused of helping to lead a mob onto the Capitol grounds and into the citadel of American democracy on Jan. 6, 2021, when former President Donald Trump inspired his followers to disrupt the counting of electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Tarrio was released from prison earlier this winter after serving four months in jail following a conviction of torching a stolen Black Lives Matter banner.

In the Jan. 6 case, Tarrio was indicted on one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; one count of obstruction of an official proceeding; two counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; and two counts of destruction of government property, according to the Justice Department.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, 775 people have been arrested across the U.S. in connection with the assault on the Capitol, according to the Justice Department.

