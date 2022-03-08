Proud Boys leader arrested on US Capitol attack conspiracy charge

Photograph: Allison Dinner/AP

Enrique Tarrio, a leader of the Proud Boys far-right group, has been arrested and charged with conspiracy over the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

In a statement on Tuesday, the US Department of Justice said: “Tarrio, 38, of Miami, Florida, was arrested in Miami and is to make his initial appearance today in the southern district of Florida.”

Tarrio faces counts of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, and two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property.

Four other individuals have been charged: Ethan Nordean, 31, of Auburn, Washington; Joseph Biggs, 38, of Ormond Beach, Florida; Zachary Rehl, 36, of Philadelphia; Charles Donohoe, 34, of Kernersville, North Carolina; and Dominic Pezzola, 44, of Rochester, New York.

“They earlier pleaded not guilty to charges,” the DoJ said, referring to an indictment in December.

News of charges against Tarrio followed charges of seditious conspiracy against 11 members of another far-right group, the Oath Keepers militia, which were announced in January.

Tarrio and the Proud Boys rose to prominence in support of Donald Trump and through violent confrontations with leftwing protesters.

On 6 January 2021, Trump supporters gathered in Washington DC to protest against Trump’s election defeat by Joe Biden. Trump told them to “fight like hell” in service of his lie about electoral fraud. The Capitol was attacked. Seven people died around the riot and more than 100 police officers were hurt.

More than 770 people have been charged. The first jury trial arising from the attack, involving a Texas man who was a member of the Three Percenters rightwing group, reached jury deliberations on Tuesday.

Tarrio was not in Washington on 6 January 2021, having been arrested for vandalising a Black church and for carrying two high-capacity rifle magazines.

But the DoJ said: “From in or around December 2020, Tarrio and his co-defendants, all of whom were leaders or members of the Ministry of Self Defense [a Proud Boys group] conspired to corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede an official proceeding, the certification of the electoral college vote.

“On 6 January, the defendants directed, mobilised, and led members of the crowd on to the Capitol grounds and into the Capitol, leading to dismantling of metal barricades, destruction of property, and assaults on law enforcement.

“Although Tarrio is not accused of physically taking part in the breach of the Capitol, the indictment alleges that he led the advance planning and remained in contact with other members of the Proud Boys during their breach of the Capitol.

“The indictment alleges that Tarrio nonetheless continued to direct and encourage the Proud Boys prior to and during the events of 6 January 2021, and that he claimed credit for what had happened on social media and in an encrypted chat room during and after the attack.”

In August last year, Tarrio was sentenced to five months in prison. He has also been revealed to have previously been an FBI informant.

Tarrio has denied organising violence on 6 January. The Times said a lawyer for Tarrio declined comment, as he was waiting to see the indictment.