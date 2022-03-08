Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Has Been Charged With Conspiracy In The Jan. 6 Insurrection

WASHINGTON — Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former national leader of the Proud Boys far-right extremist group, has been charged with conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection, the US attorney’s office in Washington announced on Tuesday.

Tarrio was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in Miami. A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, returned an indictment on Monday that accuses Tarrio of conspiring with other Proud Boys members to storm the Capitol; Tarrio is charged with participating in planning efforts, but not with physically participating in the assault. The Washington Post first reported the charges.

Tarrio’s codefendants include five men with various ties to the Proud Boys who had already been charged in connection with the insurrection. Although Tarrio had been ordered to leave Washington a day earlier after he’d been arrested in connection with an incident a month before, prosecutors alleged that he stayed in contact with members who did breach the building and continued to “direct and encourage” them.

Tarrio is expected to be arraigned in federal court in Florida later in the day. A source familiar with the situation said he was arrested early in the morning on Tuesday and his house was searched.

The former Proud Boys leader had been arrested in Washington on Jan. 4, 2021, two days before the insurrection, in connection with a demonstration by the Proud Boys in December 2020 where people had burned a “Black Lives Matter” banner stolen from a local church. He’d been released the day after his arrest but was ordered to leave the city. Tarrio later pleaded guilty to burning the banner; during his arrest, police had found two high-capacity firearm magazines in his bag, and he pleaded guilty to a charge related to that as well.

Tarrio was sentenced in September to 155 days in jail and was released in mid-January.

The grand jury's indictment against Tarrio was announced on the same day that a jury in the same courthouse began deliberating in the first trial in the Jan. 6 prosecution effort. The defendant in that other case, Guy Reffitt, is facing a five-count indictment the accuses him of bringing guns to DC to support a “civil disorder,” bringing a handgun holstered on his hip to the Capitol, obstructing Congress, interfering with police trying to guard the building against the mob, and threatening his family not to report him to the FBI.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.