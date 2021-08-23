Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio sentenced to five months in jail for burning BLM banner

(Independent)

The leader of the far-right group the Proud Boys, Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, was sentenced to 155 days in jail after admitting that he burned a Black Lives Matter banner.

In July, Tarrio pleaded guilty to two charges of destruction of property and possession of high-capacity ammunition magazines and was sentenced on Monday afternoon at the District of Columbia Superior Court.

The banner to which he set fire was taken from a historic black church during a violent pro-Trump demonstration in December.

Federal prosecutors had recommended the Tarrio should spend three months in prison.

The Proud Boys is labelled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The city’s Metropolitan Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Tarrio after he admitted to burning the flag outside Asbury United Methodist Church.

He was arrested upon entering Washington from Miami on 4 January, just two days before the insurrection at the US Capitol. He was carrying two magazines, compatible with AR-16 and M4 rifles, in his bookbag. Both were empty and carried the gold insignia of the Proud Boys.

Tarrio was subsequently charged with two felony counts of possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

