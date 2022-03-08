Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was reportedly arrested in just his underwear

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio was seemingly wearing nothing but his underwear when authorities indicted him in Miami Tuesday morning on Jan. 6-related charges, Vice News reports, per a video from NBC6.

More specifically, the far-right leader was arrested on conspiracy charges in an indictment now involving five other Proud Boys members, Politico reports. Four of the five had already been named, and prosecutors also added a fifth man accused of being a Proud Boys foot soldier, per The New York Times.

In its indictment, the Justice Department alleges Tarrio, 38, helped plan the Jan. 6 attack, and even took credit for it online during and after the event, per The Wall Street Journal. Tarrio was not present at the riot himself; shortly beforehand, a judge had ordered him to stay out of Washington.

Specific charges include "one count of each conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and obstruction of an official proceeding, as well as two counts each of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and destruction of government property in the Capitol breach," NBC6 reports per the DOJ.

Tarrio is now the "second leader of a far-right group to face charges in the past several months," the Times notes, the first being founder and leader of the Oath Keepers Stewart Rhodes, who in January was charged with seditious conspiracy.

Also on Tuesday, the first Jan. 6 rioter to take his case to trial was found guilty on all counts.

