Proud Boys leader indicted on conspiracy charge over Jan. 6





A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted the leader of the right-wing Proud Boys on a conspiracy charge stemming from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the Justice Department announced.

Enrique Tarrio, 38, was arrested in Miami for conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, a felony charge that federal prosecutors have brought against hundreds of Capitol riot defendants and carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.

Tarrio is being charged alongside five co-defendants affiliated with the Proud Boys who were all indicted early last year and have since pleaded not guilty.

Tarrio was not present on the day of the attack. He was arrested on Jan. 4 and ordered to stay away from D.C. after he was accused of burning a stolen flag from an African American church in December 2020.

But prosecutors alleged on Tuesday that Tarrio helped organize and rally the Proud Boys to travel to D.C. with the intent to obstruct Congress's certification of the Electoral College votes that delivered President Biden his victory.

Updated at 11:59 a.m.