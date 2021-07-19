Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to stealing and burning Black Lives Matter banner from DC church

(Independent)

The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys organisation has plead guilty to two criminal charges filed against him in Washington DC, one of which stems from an incident in which he and others from his group stole a “Black Lives Matter” banner from a historic Black church and burned it.

Enrique Tarrio plead guilty to one count of destruction of property, according to a statement from the US attorney’s office, as well as one charge stemming from being caught in possession of a high-capacity firearm magazine, which are illegal in the District.

More to follow...