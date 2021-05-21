Proud Boys member named Milkshake accused of shouting ‘let’s take the f***ing Capitol!’ is arrested

Daniel Lyons Scott of Florida has been identified as a Proud Boy named ‘Milkshake' in charging documents released by the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation )

The FBI has arrested an alleged Proud Boys member who shouted “Let’s take the f***ing Capitol!” ahead of the breach of the building along with two other alleged associates of right-wing militias.

Daniel Lyons Scott of Florida has been identified as a Proud Boy named “Milkshake” and charged on a number of counts including assault on a federal officer, according to charging documents released by the FBI.

According to the court papers, which cite a video from The Wall Street Journal, during a scene involving a group of Proud Boys one person can be heard shouting the violent phrase before another person retorts “let’s not f***ing yell that alright?”.

A man identified as Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean is then recorded saying, “It was Milkshake, man, you know . . . Idiot!”, according to the documents. Mr Scott was arrested on Thursday in connection to the riot and had an initial court appearance in Tampa

The member, who is alleged to have worn a blue “GOD, Guns & Trump” cap, an olive-green jacket, and yellow-tinted goggles during the fray, was “one of the first or perhaps the first” person to “initiate contact with law enforcement” at the West Terrace stairwell, the FBI alleges.

According to The Washington Post, Mr Nordean and three other Proud Boys that were seen near him that day have pleaded not guilty to charges regarding the riot.

The newspaper said that James Breheny, 61, an alleged coordinator for the Oath Keepers was also arrested on Thursday while Arizona resident Micajah Joel Jackson, 25, who allegedly marched with the Proud Boys, was arrested on Tuesday after turning himself in to the FBI, the newspaper said.

Mr Jackson denied knowing or being associated with any members before that day, according to The Post.

Attorneys for Mr Scott and Mr Jackson did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Post. It was not immediately clear if Mr Breheny had legal representation to comment on his behalf.

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the building on 6 January following a speech by Donald Trump at a “Save America” rally not far from the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election result.

The FBI says it has arrested more than 400 people who allegedly took part in the deadly riot, which led to the deaths of five people including one Capitol police officer. In total more than 130 police officers were injured, NBC News reported.

The agency has paid particular interest to members of right-wing extremist militia groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers and has charged certain alleged members of the groups with planning a “conspiracy to obstruct Congress” on the day.

“We’re not done rounding up the worst of the worst,” one law enforcement official previously told the broadcaster. “We’re not slowing down.”

On Thursday, the FBI released shocking video footage of what they called two of the “most violent and horrifying assaults” on Capitol police during the riot, including a video in which one protester punches an officer with knuckle dusters.

The Washington Field Office released the two new videos in a bid to ask the public to help identify the individuals involved in the “violent” attacks.