The Recount

Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, said that January 6th was not an armed insurrection and falsely claimed “zero” guns were confiscated. Reports confirm that individuals were arrested on January 6th for having firearms on U.S. Capitol grounds. Now the summer protesters did teach us all how you can use flagpoles, that kind of stuff as weapons, but to call what happened on January 6th an armed insurrection, I just think is not accurate.