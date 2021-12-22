Proud Boys member pleads guilty on two charges connected to Jan. 6 riot





A member of the far-right Proud Boys group pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two charges in connection to his role during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia announced on Wednesday that 34-year-old Matthew Greene pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding and one count of conspiracy.

Sentencing for Green is to be set on March 10. He faces between 41 and 51 months in prison. According to The Washington Post, he will also be paying a $2,000 fine.

Greene and another Proud Boys member were "among the first wave to cross the downed police line and advance unlawfully into the West Plaza" when a crowd of Trump supporters marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to court filings.

Later on, Greene "participated with other rioters, including members of the Proud Boys, in moving police barricades out from under the scaffolding," the filings stated.

The Washington Post noted that there is no proof that Greene was actually inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Greene is among the over 700 people who have been charged in connection to storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 as lawmakers sought to certify Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win.

The U.S. Attorney's Office noted that the number of those who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement numbers over 220 people alone.

The Hill has reached out to a lawyer for Greene for comment.