Proud Boys member pleads guilty to Capitol riot conspiracy charge

A member of the Proud Boys pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two felony charges stemming from his participation at the Capitol riot on January 6 and agreed to cooperate with the government's investigation.

Matthew Greene, a National Guard veteran who prosecutors say is a member of his local chapter of the Proud Boys in Syracuse, New York, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of obstructing the official proceeding of Congress' certification of the electoral college votes during the January 6 Capitol attack.

In court, prosecutors said they plan to recommend a sentence of 41 to 51 months in prison based on calculated guidelines. Greene is currently behind bars, and his sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 2022.

As part of the plea agreement, Greene has agreed to cooperate with the government, which prosecutors say could influence their recommendations at the time of sentencing.

Greene is the first self-admitted member of the Proud Boys — a combative right-wing group that former President Donald Trump told to "stand back and stand by" during a 2020 presidential debate — to enter into such a deal with investigators as they continue to prosecute dozens of other alleged Proud Boys in connection with January 6.

Greene was indicted in April, along with co-defendants and fellow Proud Boys Dominic Pezzola and William Pepe, on multiple counts including the conspiracy charge. Pezzola is also charged with assaulting or resisting police officers at the Capitol.

The indictment alleged Greene and Pezzola "connected earpieces to digital handheld radios and put them on" after gathering on the National Mall ahead of assault on the Capitol.

Greene and Pezzola were "among the first wave to cross the downed police line and advance unlawfully into the West Plaza" of the Capitol grounds, according to court filings. After Pezzola allegedly stole a riot shield from an officer, Greene followed him away from that location and was seen using the shield to protect themselves as they made their way across the grounds. Later, Pezzola is accused of using the shield to break through the window of the Capitol building, thereby allowing himself and others to gain entry. There was no evidence that Greene himself entered the building.

According to the indictment, Greene later texted, "I'm good. we took the Capitol."

