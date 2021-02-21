A Proud Boys member was reportedly expelled from the Sacramento GOP and warned members, 'I'm coming for you'

Taylor Ardrey
proud boys
Members of the Proud Boys march towards Freedom Plaza during a protest on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters who refuse to accept that President-elect Joe Biden won the election are rallying ahead of the electoral college vote to make Trump's 306-to-232 loss official. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

  • A man was expelled from the Sacramento County GOP committee for his Proud Boys affiliation.

  • The Sacramento Bee reported that Jeffrey Perrine was expelled by the committee on Wednesday.

  • Perrine told former members of the party that he wanted to sue, even telling one that he's "coming" for them.

A member of the far-right Proud Boys was expelled from a Sacramento County GOP committee on Wednesday, and threatened to sue the members, vowing, "I'm coming for you," The Sacramento Bee reported.

According to the newspaper, the man, Jeffrey Perrine, was expelled from the Sacramento County Republican Party Central Committee during a virtual Zoom meeting due to his membership in the extremist group. The Proud Boys are labeled as a far-right hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, and some members of the group have been linked to the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan 6 in Washington, DC.

His expulsion comes after an interview with the newspaper last month about his Proud Boys ties, the Sacramento Bee reported. Committee Chairwoman Betsy Mahan told The Sacramento Bee she was "shocked to see quotes from Jeffrey confirming he was still with the Proud Boys, contrary to what he had told me."

Though the expulsion occurred in a private Zoom meeting, The Sacramento Bee reported that Perrine recorded the meeting and published it on YouTube. Perrine could be heard saying he wants to take legal action against the party in federal court.

"I'm bringing a case against you people for violating my civil rights," Perrine said during the Zoom meeting.

When another member of the committee made a motion to expel Perrine, Perrine responded, "I'm coming for you, bro. I'm coming for you, I'm coming for you." Perrine could also be heard saying, "f---ing minorities," as another member seconded the motion, according to the video and The Sacramento Bee.

"The expulsion recommendation is in response to Mr. Perrine's desire to maintain membership in an organization despite his views and actions being categorically inconsistent with the values of the Republican Party," according to a statement from the Republican Party of Sacramento County.

"The Committee took this action very seriously," Mahan said in the statement. "We had to give consideration to the impact of Mr. Perrine's behavior on our Party during a volatile time in our country's history."

