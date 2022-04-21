Proud Boys member under investigation made threatening call to FBI agent

A man connected to the Proud Boys has been arrested after he was accused of pepper-spraying officers at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and making a threatening call to an FBI agent.

Barry Bennett Ramey was arrested on Thursday after an FBI affidavit filed Wednesday said that Special Agent Ryan Nougaret received a threatening call from Ramey while he was under investigation in connection with the Jan. 6 attack.

“Is this Mr. Nougaret? And you still live at [your affiant’s home address],” the caller, whom the FBI believes was Ramey, allegedly said.

The agent then received a text message from the same number with a VIN number for a vehicle previously owned by the agent.

“Check that VIN number.;),” Ramey said in another text, the affidavit alleged.

Ramey now faces charges including assault on federal law enforcement officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, obstructing law enforcement, entering or remaining on restricted grounds with intent to impede, knowingly engaging in an act of physical violence while using or carrying a deadly or dangerous weapon and an act of physical violence on Capitol grounds, according to NBC News, which cited court records.

He was included in a Proud Boys member list in southern Florida, according to the affidavit.

The Proud Boys is a far-right group. Multiple leaders of the organization, including its national leader Enrique Tarrio, were charged with conspiracy last month in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

Tarrio pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to the attack earlier this month.

If convicted, Tarrio could serve a maximum possible prison sentence of 20 years for conspiracy and obstruction charges.

